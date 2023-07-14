Biden Makes 'Unconscionable' Move for Ukraine
CNN Apologizes After Correspondent Accidentally Tells the Truth About Dylan Mulvaney

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  July 14, 2023 9:30 AM
A CNN anchor has apologized for a correspondent speaking the truth about trans activist Dylan Mulvaney. 

Discussing the continued boycott against Bud Light over its partnership with Mulvaney, Ryan Young correctly referred to Mulvaney as "he" twice during a Tuesday segment on "CNN News Central." 

Referring to his interviews with people in Nashville, Tennessee, and Chicago, Illinois, over the controversy, Young said: "One bar was telling us they're not going to serve [Bud Light] because they don't like the way Dylan Mulvaney was treated after this whole controversy started. He, of course, is the transgender person they were gonna sponsor and go along with Bud Light. They didn't like how Bud Light didn't stand by him after all this." 

That "misgendering' prompted widespread anger from LGBTQ critics and an apology the next day from anchor Kate Bolduan. 

"Yesterday in a segment about transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, who was featured in Bud Light's recent campaign, she was mistakenly referred to by the wrong pronouns. CNN aims to honor individuals' ways of identifying themselves and we apologize for that error," she said.  

