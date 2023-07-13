GOP Rep Has One Question After What FBI Director Appeared to Admit During Hearing

GOP Rep. Tom Tiffany had one question after a House Judiciary Committee hearing Wednesday with FBI Director Christopher Wray: “Do our intelligence agencies believe President Biden is compromised?”

The Republican lawmaker posed the query on Twitter in response to a shocking exchange he had with the FBI director, who did not deny the president is under investigation for Ukrainian bribes.

"Did Joe Biden take payments from Burisma or any other foreign companies as vice president, president or private citizen?" the Wisconsin Republican asked.

"As you may know there is an ongoing investigation being led by the U.S. attorney in Delaware, Mr. Weiss, appointed by President Trump…that our Baltimore field office is working with and I would refer you to him," Wray responded.

When Tiffany sought clarification, Wray appeared to backpedal.

"So the president is under investigation?" Tiffany followed up to clarify.

"I’m not going to confirm or speak to who is or isn’t under investigation," Wray continued.

"So he’s not under investigation?" the Republican asked.

"I didn’t say that either…I’m not going to be confirming or denying who is or isn’t under investigation," Wray responded.

