Did the Hollywood Left Plotting a Sneaky Clever Way to Make God a Woman in This Next Film?

I will preface this by saying that I’m not deeply spiritual, though I understand many are, and that’s fine. We’re the most religious in the industrialized world, and faith is a core part of American society. Therefore, when Hollywood does this stuff, it can be offensive. I was too old to enjoy the initial media adaptations of the Chronicles of Narnia series, but Aslan the Lion is supposed to be a Christ-like figure in this world. Please correct me if I’m wrong—I read these books a zillion years ago.

So, with Snow White getting a woke makeover, plus a horde of other Disney projects, all of which have not been well-received due to wokeness being hyper-contrived, one major item on this checklist could be marked off soon. The Left loves to expound about how God is a woman, etc., and they might get that as Meryl Streep might become the next Aslan. I’m not kidding (via AV Club):

When the rumor started floating around earlier this week that Meryl Streep might play Aslan in Greta Gerwig’s Chronicles Of Narnia, it seemed like it must be an April Fool’s joke. Apparently not: Deadline confirms that Streep is indeed in talks to voice the magical talking lion, though “they’re not quite at the offer stage yet.” This comes after reports that Daniel Craig and Charli xcx are also in talks for the film, so the cast is a real mixed bag so far. Gerwig and Streep previously worked together on Little Women. They clearly remained close, as America Ferrera revealed during the Barbie press tour that Streep supposedly told Gerwig she would’ve loved to perform the climactic “It is literally impossible to be a woman” monologue. Presumably, Gerwig will give her something rich to work with as the powerful protector of Narnia. Author C.S. Lewis wrote Aslan as a metaphor for the Christian God—in The Magician’s Nephew Aslan creates the world (Narnia), and in The Lion, The Witch, And The Wardrobe, the lion is crucified and resurrected. Turning “God” into a woman will surely rattle some feathers in the “anti-woke” community, but it also certainly suits the pop culture-feminism throughline of Gerwig’s work thus far.

Talk about a Stonewall Jackson at Chancellorsville flanking maneuver here, folks. With this reboot, they plan to make God essentially a woman, but it’s not overly explicit. The woke Left is riddled with idiots, but this move is sneaky clever. I have no dog in this fight—I have no intention of seeing it, but for fans of the series, who knows what the reaction will be.

There has been talk of gender-swapping James Bond in the more temporal entertainment world, which would be disastrous. There are some things you don’t need to touch, yet the Left can’t contain itself with its incessant drive for cultural revolution.

There’s no need to screw up a good thing. Like hamburgers, they don't need to put avocado on it unless you’re trying to ruin it.