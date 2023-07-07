Republican AGs Send Warning Letter to Target Over Pride Collection

Seven Republican attorneys general sent Target a letter on Thursday warning that the company’s Pride collection may violate child-protection laws.

Led by Indiana AG Todd Rokita, the group said some of the items sold in the collection were “potentially harmful to minors.” Additionally, the Republicans argued the company put the economic interests of shareholders at risk because of the boycotts that transpired.

"As Attorneys General committed to enforcing our States’ child-protection and parental-rights laws and our States’ economic interests as Target shareholders, we are concerned by recent events involving the company’s 'Pride' campaign," they wrote. "Our concerns entail the company’s promotion and sale of potentially harmful products to minors, related potential interference with parental authority in matters of sex and gender identity, and possible violation of fiduciary duties by the company’s directors and officers."

The AGs highlighted some of the more controversial items sold, including a “tuck-friendly” swimsuit, LGBT-themed merchandize for babies and young children, items from a “Satanist-inspired” brand, and a shirt with violent imagery, including one that said, “Homophobe headrest,” next to a picture of a guillotine.

“Target’s ‘PRIDE’ campaign was decidedly not an example of excellence in retail,” said Rokita’s letter, which was also signed by state attorneys generals from Arkansas, Idaho, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri and South Carolina.

Despite losing more than $12 billion in market value due to the boycott, Target's CEO Brian Cornell has defended the Pride collection, though the company claimed to have removed some controversial items, while certain stores moved the collection to the back of the store.

“I think those are just good business decisions, and it’s the right thing for society, and it’s the great thing for our brand,” Cornell said of woke capitalism.



