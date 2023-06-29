DeSantis Refuses to Lose
Does Joe Biden Have a Secret Cell Phone Number? One Reporter Just Found...
Former Fox News Reporter Guts the Liberal Media's Latest Narrative on Trump Indictment
Merrick Garland Doth Protest Too Much
'Bidenomics’ and How Republicans Can Screw Up Any Opportunity
Pride vs. Shame
Is There Light at the End of the Tax Tunnel?
Wanted: A President Who Will Embrace the Spending Challenge
Corruption Is About Policy, Not Just Money
It Looks Like Hunter Biden Won't Let His Daughter Use His Last Name...
Exclusive Preview: Tim Scott Continues to Highlight Strong Pro-Life Record in New Iowa...
'Endowed By Their Creator'
Far-Left NGOs Point to Holocaust When Advocating for LGBTQ Migrants
A Better Solution to Shortages Than Chinese Cancer Drugs
Tipsheet

Why Was This Medical Condition Left Off Biden's Recent Health Assessments?

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  June 29, 2023 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

President Biden, 80, recently began using a CPAP machine due to sleep apnea, the White House said Wednesday—a serious, though common, condition that was not listed on recent reports detailing his recent physicals.

The White House’s acknowledgement came after marks from the CPAP apparatus were visible on Biden’s face as he departed Wednesday for an economic speech in Chicago. The lines were also seen during a Monday event at the White House. 

“Since 2008, the President has disclosed his history with sleep apnea in thorough medical reports. He used a CPAP machine last night, which is common for people with that history,” said White House spokesperson Andrew Bates in a statement. 

But the condition was not disclosed on Biden’s 2021 and 2023 physicals, a point even The New York Times acknowledged. 

Mr. Biden disclosed his sleep apnea more than a decade ago, but his presidential doctor did not mention the condition in either of the two letters assessing his health in 2021 and 2023. In 2019, his doctor noted that Mr. Biden had undergone several nasal passage surgeries to help sinus symptoms. (NYT)

According to the Cleveland Clinic, “Sleep apnea is a disorder that causes you to stop breathing while asleep. Your brain tries to protect you by waking you up enough to breathe, but this prevents restful, healthy sleep. Over time, this condition can cause serious complications. However, this condition is often very manageable, especially with close adherence to prescribed treatments.”

Recommended

DeSantis Refuses to Lose Kurt Schlichter

A CPAP device increases air pressure inside the airway and lungs to assist users while sleeping. 

Left untreated, however, studies suggest it could increase a person's risk of dementia. 

A 2022 study published in the National Library of Medicine came to a similar conclusion: "Sleep apnea is associated with a significantly increased risk of dementia, particularly for Alzheimer's disease," the study says. A third study, published in the American Academy of Neurology's medical journal in May, found that people "with sleep apnea who spend less time in deep sleep are more likely to have brain health problems that could lead to dementia, Alzheimer's disease, or a stroke." (Washington Free Beacon)

The White House's revelation about Biden comes as a majority of voters have concerns about the president's mental acuity and physical health. 


Tags: JOE BIDEN HEALTH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

DeSantis Refuses to Lose Kurt Schlichter
Does Joe Biden Have a Secret Cell Phone Number? One Reporter Just Found Out. Matt Vespa
Former Fox News Reporter Guts the Liberal Media's Latest Narrative on Trump Indictment Matt Vespa
NYT Makes Shocking and Well-Overdue Hunter Biden Admission Sarah Arnold
Could Somebody Keep Trump's Promises? Ann Coulter
Fox Nation Is 'Basically Over' Without Tucker Carlson Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
DeSantis Refuses to Lose Kurt Schlichter