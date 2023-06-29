Why Was This Medical Condition Left Off Biden's Recent Health Assessments?

President Biden, 80, recently began using a CPAP machine due to sleep apnea, the White House said Wednesday—a serious, though common, condition that was not listed on recent reports detailing his recent physicals.

The White House’s acknowledgement came after marks from the CPAP apparatus were visible on Biden’s face as he departed Wednesday for an economic speech in Chicago. The lines were also seen during a Monday event at the White House.

“Since 2008, the President has disclosed his history with sleep apnea in thorough medical reports. He used a CPAP machine last night, which is common for people with that history,” said White House spokesperson Andrew Bates in a statement.

But the condition was not disclosed on Biden’s 2021 and 2023 physicals, a point even The New York Times acknowledged.

Mr. Biden disclosed his sleep apnea more than a decade ago, but his presidential doctor did not mention the condition in either of the two letters assessing his health in 2021 and 2023. In 2019, his doctor noted that Mr. Biden had undergone several nasal passage surgeries to help sinus symptoms. (NYT)

According to the Cleveland Clinic, “Sleep apnea is a disorder that causes you to stop breathing while asleep. Your brain tries to protect you by waking you up enough to breathe, but this prevents restful, healthy sleep. Over time, this condition can cause serious complications. However, this condition is often very manageable, especially with close adherence to prescribed treatments.”

A CPAP device increases air pressure inside the airway and lungs to assist users while sleeping.

Left untreated, however, studies suggest it could increase a person's risk of dementia.

A 2022 study published in the National Library of Medicine came to a similar conclusion: "Sleep apnea is associated with a significantly increased risk of dementia, particularly for Alzheimer's disease," the study says. A third study, published in the American Academy of Neurology's medical journal in May, found that people "with sleep apnea who spend less time in deep sleep are more likely to have brain health problems that could lead to dementia, Alzheimer's disease, or a stroke." (Washington Free Beacon)

The White House's revelation about Biden comes as a majority of voters have concerns about the president's mental acuity and physical health.



