‘It’s Stalinesque’: Carlson Biographer Reacts to Fox Reportedly Demanding Tucker Nixed From Ad

Author Chadwick Moore blasted Fox News for being “Stalinesque” after the network reportedly required an ad to scrub its former host, Tucker Carlson, in order to run.

Newsmax’s Eric Bolling reported that Miami GOP Mayor and GOP presidential candidate Francis Suarez had to remove video of Carlson from a campaign ad if he wanted it to run on Fox News.

Bolling talked first with Chapin Fay of SOS America PAC, which created the ad, about what changes were made in order for it to air on Fox News. Fay said that in addition to removing “all images and video of Tucker Carlson,” they had to remove “violent crime scene footage that included guns or shootings, or they wouldn’t air the ad.” “We revised it and sent them a new ad so we wouldn’t be off the air there,” said Fay, who noted that Newsmax did not request any changes in order to air the ad. After interviewing Fay, Bolling spoke to Moore about Fox News making the demand. “A little history here: I — Fox tends to do that. If they bounce someone, if they fire someone or get rid of someone, they scrub them from as many aspects of Fox as they can. Off their website. Are you shocked that they did this? I was shocked that they did this. You know, it seems like they, they want to double and triple down on this firing of Tucker,” said Bolling. (Mediaite)

Moore, who wrote a biography of Carlson, argued Fox is acting like Tucker is Voldemort. “It is he who shall not be named.”

Bolling said he was given the same treatment by the network.

“I was there for six and a half, almost seven years. On their ten year anniversary, they did some look-backs of the first few days and Kimberly Guilfoyle and Eric Bolling were edited out of all of those look-backs,” he said. “It just seems so mean-spirited.”