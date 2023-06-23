There's More Proof Biden Has Been Lying About Being Hunter's Business Partner
Systematic Elitism
Here's Why the Supreme Court Just Upheld Biden's Immigration Policy
Is This Why the Biden Administration Held Off Announcing Titanic Sub Deaths?
Here's What Caused the Sounds Detected This Week During Search for Missing Titanic...
Teens Go Crazy and Cause a Small Riot Inside of a Los Angeles...
Must Be Nice to Live in Paul Ryan's America
Bud Light Twitter Account Activates for the First Time in Months...It Doesn't Go...
What the USDA Just Cleared Makes America Only Second Country in World to...
There's One Similarity That 'Struck' James Cameron About the Titan's Demise and Sinking...
Politicized Science Can Be Dangerous to Your Health
Democrats Propose Legislation Requiring Gun Locks With Firearm Purchases
Florida Supreme Court Won't Reinstate State Attorney Andrew Warren Ousted by DeSantis
Republicans United to Bank Your Vote
Tipsheet

Geraldo Rivera Is Leaving 'The Five.' Here's Why.

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  June 23, 2023 10:00 AM

Geraldo Rivera, one of the rotating liberal voices on Fox News’s “The Five,” announced he is leaving the program.

His last scheduled appearance on “The Five,” Fox’s most-watched show, will be next week.

“It has been a rocky ride but it has also been an exhilarating adventure that spanned quite a few years,” he told the Associated Press on Wednesday. “I hope it’s not my last adventure.”

Rivera, who will remain a “correspondent at large” for Fox until his contract expires in January of 2025, explained the decision to leave was his. He did note, however, that management at the network “didn’t race after me to say, ‘Geraldo, please come back.’” 

Four of the co-hosts on “The Five" are conservative, while Rivera rotated as the dissenting, liberal voice with Jessica Tarlov and Harold Ford Jr. 

His time at the network has not always been smooth.  

He said he’d been suspended a handful of times, most recently in early May. He had tweeted shortly after Fox fired Tucker Carlson on April 24 that he found Carlson’s theories about the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection to be “bullshit,” leading Gutfeld to respond via tweet, “You’re a class act Geraldo, a real man of the people.” Carlson had downplayed the violence on Jan. 6, calling people who invaded the Capitol “sightseers.”

Rivera and Gutfeld had a handful of particularly contentious exchanges. In late April, Rivera told him “stop pointing at me” when they argued over electric vehicles. He called Gutfeld “an arrogant punk” on the air last year during a fight about abortion. (AP)

Recommended

Is This Why the Biden Administration Held Off Announcing Titanic Sub Deaths? Matt Vespa

Rivera, who will be 80 on July 4, said the show is “too intimate a place and it gets too personal.”

“There has been a growing tension that goes beyond editorial differences and personal annoyances and gripes,” he said. “It’s not worth it to me.”


Tags: FOX NEWS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Is This Why the Biden Administration Held Off Announcing Titanic Sub Deaths? Matt Vespa
Here's Why the Supreme Court Just Upheld Biden's Immigration Policy Spencer Brown
There's More Proof Biden Has Been Lying About Being Hunter's Business Partner Katie Pavlich
Here's What Caused the Sounds Detected This Week During Search for Missing Titanic Sub Matt Vespa
Bud Light Twitter Account Activates for the First Time in Months...It Doesn't Go Well Julio Rosas
What the USDA Just Cleared Makes America Only Second Country in World to Allow Consumers to Eat This Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Is This Why the Biden Administration Held Off Announcing Titanic Sub Deaths? Matt Vespa