Tipsheet

Here's What Adam Schiff Had to Say After Being Censured by House

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  June 22, 2023 7:45 AM
Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP

Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff appeared on CNN Wednesday following his formal censure in the House of Representatives, which made him the 26th lawmaker in U.S. history to receive the dishonorable distinction.

Schiff, who was censured "for misleading the American public and for conduct unbecoming of an elected Member of the House of Representatives” over his role in the Russia probe, said he saw the move as “a badge of honor.” 

The resolution, which passed 213-209, lists numerous examples of the California Democrat behaving “dishonestly” through accusations that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia.

But speaking to CNN’s Anderson Cooper, Schiff spun the development quite differently.

“This was a MAGA resolution that Donald Trump threatened if any Republican voted against, as many have last week, that they would be subject to a primary challenge,” he said. “So this is basically Trump and MAGA world going after someone they think is effective in standing up to them and so I feel like I’ve earned their opposition and was proud to stand with all my Democratic colleagues and oppose this flagrant abuse of the House process.” 

Cooper then wondered if he had “any regrets” since Trump was “never criminally implicated for anything involving Russia.”

“No, not at all,” the Democrat replied, adding that he wouldn’t change anything.


