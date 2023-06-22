John Kennedy Sums up the Senate Pride Hearing Perfectly
Randi Weingarten Gets a New Gig in the Federal Government

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  June 22, 2023 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas appointed Randi Weingarten on Wednesday to the agency’s school safety board. 

Weingarten, head of the second largest teachers union in the country, the American Federation of Teachers, was among the 20 members appointed to the 30-member Homeland Security Academic Partnership Council. 

“Leaders of our academic institutions and campus life have a great deal to offer in helping us counter the evolving and emerging threats to the homeland,” Mayorkas said.

“The Homeland Security Academic Partnership Council’s insights into strategic research, innovation, career development, and partnership opportunities for the Department will support our mission to safeguard the American people, and help our country think through and prepare for whatever threats lie ahead,” he continued. “I am grateful to each of the twenty Council members I am appointing today for their willingness to serve, and I look forward to receiving their guidance and recommendations.”

The HSPAC offers “actionable recommendations” to Mayorkas on key issues where homeland security and education intersect. According to its website, these areas include, but are not limited to, school safety and security, information sharing regarding threats of violence and terrorism, and funding opportunities. 

Weingarten's appointment was met with criticism from Republican lawmakers who don't feel she should be rewarded after fighting to keep schools closed during the pandemic, which has had a devastating effect on the emotional, social, and educational well-being of U.S. children. 

Social media users expressed other concerns about Weingarten's involvement. 

The council's first public meeting will be held in the coming months, the DHS statement said. 




