Randi Weingarten Gets a New Gig in the Federal Government

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas appointed Randi Weingarten on Wednesday to the agency’s school safety board.

Weingarten, head of the second largest teachers union in the country, the American Federation of Teachers, was among the 20 members appointed to the 30-member Homeland Security Academic Partnership Council.

“Leaders of our academic institutions and campus life have a great deal to offer in helping us counter the evolving and emerging threats to the homeland,” Mayorkas said.

“The Homeland Security Academic Partnership Council’s insights into strategic research, innovation, career development, and partnership opportunities for the Department will support our mission to safeguard the American people, and help our country think through and prepare for whatever threats lie ahead,” he continued. “I am grateful to each of the twenty Council members I am appointing today for their willingness to serve, and I look forward to receiving their guidance and recommendations.”

The HSPAC offers “actionable recommendations” to Mayorkas on key issues where homeland security and education intersect. According to its website, these areas include, but are not limited to, school safety and security, information sharing regarding threats of violence and terrorism, and funding opportunities.

Weingarten's appointment was met with criticism from Republican lawmakers who don't feel she should be rewarded after fighting to keep schools closed during the pandemic, which has had a devastating effect on the emotional, social, and educational well-being of U.S. children.

Randi Weingarten chose appeasing teacher unions over getting students back in the classroom during the pandemic.



Now, math and reading scores for the Nation’s 13-year-olds are at the worst decline in decades.



Why is DHS rewarding bad policy? https://t.co/Rg0IBd0mgA — Congressman Ben Cline (@RepBenCline) June 21, 2023

Randi Weingarten makes $450k out of schoolteacher’s pockets and was America’s leading advocate for keeping schools closed.



No one has done more damage to today’s students. No surprise the Biden administration continues to follow her advice. https://t.co/z3gETAkHkY — Coach Tommy Tuberville (@SenTuberville) June 21, 2023

Social media users expressed other concerns about Weingarten's involvement.

To declare all dissenting parents as terrorists? https://t.co/4yZud1rkiw — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) June 22, 2023

A Public School Union President will be advising DHS on “terrorism”.



Homeschool your children. https://t.co/cqbMqhfuAt — Michael Rufo (@rufo4congress) June 22, 2023

The Biden Administration isn’t merely allergic to accountability, they want to rub in our faces that nobody will ever pay a price for what they did to our children. https://t.co/utxCHIBtXC — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) June 22, 2023

The council's first public meeting will be held in the coming months, the DHS statement said.












