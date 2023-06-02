Trump's Criticism of His Former Press Sec Costs Him an Endorsement

A New Hampshire Republican said he is switching his support from former President Trump ot Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis following the 45th president’s harsh criticism of his former press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany.

“I was one of the 51 original endorsers for former President Trump. But I cannot further continue endorsing him,” said New Hampshire state Rep. James Spillane. “I am withdrawing my endorsement. And I’m going to endorse Ron DeSantis,” he said. “The reason being that when I did endorse Trump I thought that he would be able to continue with a positive message, learn from his past mistakes and give us a way forward to continue the policies that he started before … But it’s become evident, especially with the latest attack on Kayleigh McEnany that there’s no loyalty in him.”

Spillane’s announcement comes after he appeared on stage with Trump in April as one of the former president’s New Hampshire endorsers.

“He can’t be trusted to stay loyal to the people who supported him in the past,” Spillane added, while noting that DeSantis is “a loyal person” who “brings a positive message.”

As Guy previously reported, Trump went off on McEnany after he claimed she misrepresented his poll numbers on Fox News, writing on Truth Social, "The RINOS & Globalists can have her. FoxNews should only use REAL Stars!!!”

Kayleigh was one of the only voices defending Trump on CNN when he ran in 16. I often disagreed with her, but she was prepared, relentless & unafraid of being heavily outnumbered. She then served Trump as chief spokesperson when he was president. She also likes DeSantis. Result: pic.twitter.com/ZwToHGOvpm — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) May 31, 2023

“I cannot condone the vitriol and disregard for others that Trump has been exhibiting," Spillane added.