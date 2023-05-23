Dem Operative: Florida Is Becoming a Terrorist State, But I Enjoyed Spring Break...
Tipsheet

PAC Shuts Down After Cease-and-Desist Letter From Tucker Carlson's Attorney

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  May 23, 2023 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File

An attorney for Tucker Carlson sent a cease-and-desist letter to the officers of a PAC that was recently established to encourage the former Fox News host to run for president. 

“Mr. Carlson will not run for President in 2024 under any circumstances, and therefore your misrepresentations are damaging to Mr. Carlson and defrauding his supporters,” his attorney Harmeet Dhillon wrote in the letter, reports The Hill. “If you do not immediately cease and desist your efforts to solicit money to ‘draft’ Mr. Carlson, we will use every legal means at our disposal to vindicate his rights and protect his supporters from these misrepresentations.”

The letter accused the officials of creating the Draft Tucker PAC “for your own benefit” to sell donor lists later on. Moreover, Carlson’s permission was never obtained to “use his name, image, or likeness” in their efforts, she said. 

After receiving the letter, the Draft Tucker PAC asked Newsmax to pull its ads currently running on the network.

“Tucker’s attorney has contacted us to let us know that Tucker is not a candidate for president nor has any intentions of running and asked us to cease all activities on his behalf. We are going to honor that request,” spokesman and GOP consultant Charlie Kolean said in a statement, according to The Hill. 

In a statement, the PAC’s chairman took aim at Dhillon and said only a minimal amount had been raised thus far, which would either be returned or donated to a charity of Carlson’s choosing. 

Commenting on the matter on Twitter, Dhillon denounced the group's effort as a "scam" but praised the fact that their goal getting its operations to cease was "accomplished." 

"Tucker will focus on what he does best, the rest is just noise," she said. 




