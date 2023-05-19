'Grotesque': Critics Rip Adidas for Who the Company Chose to Model Its 'Pride 2023' Women's Swimsuit

As part of its “Pride 2023” swimwear collection, which launched this week, Adidas is using a male model to advertise a women’s one-piece suit.

“Let love be your legacy. South African designer Rich Mnisi once wrote that reminder in a handwritten letter to his younger queer self, and today it thrives at the core of the adidas x Rich Mnisi Pride Collection,” a description of the $70 swimsuit states.

A noticeable bulge and chest hair are visible in the photos and videos of the model wearing the women's swimsuit.

“A celebration of self-expression, imagination and the unwavering belief that love unites, the collaboration explores fluidity, color and patterns," the description continues. "This partnership is one part of our effort to honor the LGBTQIA+ community alongside our Global Purpose partner Athlete Ally. We're all unique, but we're all connected by love. That's the message of this adidas swimsuit, designed in collaboration with Rich Mnisi. The exuberant print brings joyful energy to your day at the beach.”

Critics were quick to blast the company for the move.

Biological male models women’s swimsuit in @adidas new pride collection ad pic.twitter.com/MGgHVMpoRt — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 17, 2023

I dont understand why companies are voluntarily doing this to themselves. They could have at least said the suit is "unisex", but they didn't because its about erasing women. Ever wondered why we hardly see this go the other way?



Women's swimsuits arent accessorized with a bulge https://t.co/ysHK8e5H9l — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) May 17, 2023

How would this be appealing to women? What woman would look at this and say, “Yes, this would look great on me…” pic.twitter.com/Gl3Z0V7OEB — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill9) May 17, 2023

How grotesque. @adidasoriginals



Another insult to women. — Jo Marney (@_JoMarney) May 17, 2023







