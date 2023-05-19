Is Biden Facing a 'Bubbling Progressive Rebellion' Over the Debt Ceiling Fight?
The Disturbing Theme Within a CNN Host's Remarks About the Trump Town Hall...
Release the Manifesto
Maryland Goes Against the Tide on Concealed Carry
Anheuser-Busch Now Has Another Problem to Deal With
Amanpour Hits Graduates With 'Truth to Power' Baloney
Governor Hobbs Thumbs Nose at Election Integrity and American Manufacturing
The Russia Collusion Hoax: Unpatriotic?
John Brennan, Enemy of the People
Radical Activist Gangs Will Continue to Operate With Impunity Until They’re Held Accountab...
Liberal Super Donor Rage Tells Us We Are Winning
Dear GQ Magazine: If Your Partner Gets Pregnant, You Should Man Up
Deranged Democrats Want $14 Trillion in Reparations
A Question That Needs an Answer
Tipsheet

'Grotesque': Critics Rip Adidas for Who the Company Chose to Model Its 'Pride 2023' Women's Swimsuit

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  May 19, 2023 7:30 AM

As part of its “Pride 2023” swimwear collection, which launched this week, Adidas is using a male model to advertise a women’s one-piece suit. 

“Let love be your legacy. South African designer Rich Mnisi once wrote that reminder in a handwritten letter to his younger queer self, and today it thrives at the core of the adidas x Rich Mnisi Pride Collection,” a description of the $70 swimsuit states.

A noticeable bulge and chest hair are visible in the photos and videos of the model wearing the women's swimsuit.

 “A celebration of self-expression, imagination and the unwavering belief that love unites, the collaboration explores fluidity, color and patterns," the description continues. "This partnership is one part of our effort to honor the LGBTQIA+ community alongside our Global Purpose partner Athlete Ally. We're all unique, but we're all connected by love. That's the message of this adidas swimsuit, designed in collaboration with Rich Mnisi. The exuberant print brings joyful energy to your day at the beach.”

Critics were quick to blast the company for the move. 

Recommended

Not a Terrorist? The Biden Team Killed the Wrong Person Again Matt Vespa



Tags: WOKENESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Not a Terrorist? The Biden Team Killed the Wrong Person Again Matt Vespa
Anheuser-Busch Now Has Another Problem to Deal With From Bud Light Partnership With Mulvaney Leah Barkoukis
The Disturbing Theme Within a CNN Host's Remarks About the Trump Town Hall Event Matt Vespa
Here's the Tweet a Science Magazine Editor Should Have Deleted Hours Ago Matt Vespa
Is Biden Facing a 'Bubbling Progressive Rebellion' Over the Debt Ceiling Fight? Matt Vespa
Biden Faces a Serious Dilemma After Landing in Japan Sarah Arnold
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Not a Terrorist? The Biden Team Killed the Wrong Person Again Matt Vespa