New Report Details FBI 'Rot' and Retaliation Against Whistleblowers
Is Adam Schiff About to Be Expelled From Congress?
WaPo Reporter Forced to Delete Tweet of Phony Coherent Fetterman Quote
Let's Revisit These Democrats' Outrageous Claims About the Russian Collusion Hoax
Elon Musk's Response to George Soros Question Shows Why People Pay for Twitter
What Texas Can Learn From Florida on Dealing With the Border Crisis
Another Migrant Child Dies in US Custody During Border Crisis
Joe Biden, the Habitual Racialist Demagogue
The 'Loneliness Epidemic' That Is Hurting Americans and America
Here's When DeSantis Will Reportedly Enter Presidential Race
This State Becomes First in Nation to Ban TikTok
Is Joe Too Old to be President?
Dissent From Leftist Narratives Is Moving Toward Critical Mass
Jim Jordan, Mike Turner Raise Possibility of Subpoenaing CIA Over Letter on Hunter...
Tipsheet

Texas Legislature Passes Ban on Medical Interventions for Trans Kids

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  May 18, 2023 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Robin Rayne

The Texas legislature on Wednesday passed a bill banning doctors in the state from offering a range of services to transgender patients under the age of 18, including surgical mutilation, hormones, and puberty blockers.

The bill offers an exception to those already receiving medical intervention but requires the patients to “wean” off medications in a “medically appropriate” manner.

Republicans argue the measure is needed to protect Texas families from health care providers eager to capitalize on a “social contagion,” which will have life-changing effects the children may come to regret. 

“We are the Legislature — our job is to protect people,” said Sen. Bob Hall, reports the Texas Tribune. “We protect children against lots of things. We don’t let them smoke. We don’t let them drink. We don’t let them buy lottery cards. … And so we are doing the right thing.” 

Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to sign the legislation into law, which would go into effect Sept. 1, meaning Texas would join at least 17 other states that have already banned such medical interventions. 

Recommended

Is Adam Schiff About to Be Expelled From Congress? Katie Pavlich

Separately, the Texas legislature is also working to address the issue of trans athletes in sports. The state House advanced a bill on Wednesday that would ban trans men from competing in men's college sports and trans women from competing in women's college sports.

“This legislation is not about participation. This legislation is not about restricting anyone’s opportunities,” said GOP Representative Valerie Swanson, reports the Texas Tribune. “This legislation is about intercollegiate athletic competition. We are here to ensure there is fair play at the highest, most competitive levels of college athletics.”

Similar restrictions are already in place for K-12 schools in Texas. 


 

Tags: TEXAS TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Is Adam Schiff About to Be Expelled From Congress? Katie Pavlich
New Report Details FBI 'Rot' and Retaliation Against Whistleblowers Katie Pavlich
Elon Musk's Response to George Soros Question Shows Why People Pay for Twitter Matt Vespa
Reject the Normalcy Bias Kurt Schlichter
'My Fault': WaPo Reporter Deletes 'Inaccurate' Quote That Made Fetterman Sound Coherent Spencer Brown
Joe Biden, the Habitual Racialist Demagogue Victor Davis Hanson
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Is Adam Schiff About to Be Expelled From Congress? Katie Pavlich