With Trump Victorious Over the FBI, Let's Revisit These Horrific Russian Collusion Takes
We Knew What the Durham Report Was Going to Say From Another Investigation's...
Trump Emerges Victorious Against the Corrupt FBI
IRS Axes 'Entire Investigative Team' Probing Hunter Biden Taxes: Report
Liberal Racism and the Truth About ‘White Supremacy’
In For A Penny, In For A Pound
A Biblical Law That Would Change American Life
The Green Movement Is a Jobs Killer. Are Unions Finally Figuring This Out?
Facebook Wants Democrats to Help Rid It of a Competitor
'Nuclear Now' Documentary Highlights the Need for Permitting Reforms Now
The Most American Show on Television
We Don't Know How to Fight Wars Anymore
Maturing in Your Christian Faith: Introduction
Chairman McCaul Is Not Playing Games With Antony Blinken
Tipsheet

Trump Makes Pledge About JFK Files the Intelligence Community Won't Be Happy About

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  May 16, 2023 7:30 AM
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Former President Trump vowed to release the remaining classified files on the assassination of John F. Kennedy if elected to a second term. 

Speaking to the Messenger, Trump said he had “no choice” but to hold back some of the documents when he released about 2,800 records in 2017, citing concerns from the intelligence community. 

“I agree with the Archivist’s recommendation that the continued withholdings are necessary to protect against identifiable harm to national security, law enforcement, or foreign affairs that is of such gravity that it outweighs the public interest in immediate disclosure. I am also ordering agencies to re-review each of those redactions over the next 3 years. At any time during that review period, and no later than the end of that period, agencies shall disclose information that no longer warrants continued withholding,” the former president said in 2018.

The 1992 Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act set 2017 as a deadline to release all the classified material about the assassination, though delays were permitted if the government had concerns that harm to the intelligence or military communities "outweighs the public interest in disclosure.” 

Recommended

IRS Axes 'Entire Investigative Team' Probing Hunter Biden Taxes: Report Spencer Brown

“I released a lot, as you know. And I will release everything else,” Trump said in the interview. “I will release the remaining portion very early in my term.”

Former CIA Director and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has defended the Trump administration's decision to hold some material back, noting that “not everything was 60 years ago.” 

“I don't want to spend a lot of time walking through this," Pompeo told John Stossel in an interview earlier this year. "It's a little bit wonky, but suffice it to say, if Congress holds a hearing tomorrow on the Kennedy assassinations, the documents generated tomorrow will be part of those files."

President Biden released over 12,000 documents in 2021 and 2022, but some estimate thousands more remain. 

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

IRS Axes 'Entire Investigative Team' Probing Hunter Biden Taxes: Report Spencer Brown
What Jake Tapper Said About the Durham Report Is Going to Infuriate His Audience Matt Vespa
Chairman McCaul Is Not Playing Games With Antony Blinken Rebecca Downs
Liberal Racism and the Truth About ‘White Supremacy’ Derek Hunter
We Knew What the Durham Report Was Going to Say From Another Investigation's Findings Matt Vespa
How 'Scared' Feds Torpedoed Their Own Probe of Foreign Interference in the Clinton Campaign Spencer Brown
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
IRS Axes 'Entire Investigative Team' Probing Hunter Biden Taxes: Report Spencer Brown