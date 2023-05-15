Let the Blue Cities Die
We’ve Been Blacklisted, Again
Why This YouTuber Is Facing 20 Years Behind Bars
California Paper Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Dianne Feinstein
The Latest Development in the Biden Family Corruption Investigation Is Not Good
Democrats Want To 'Inform' Their Donors
You Might Be A Trump Cult Member If …
Afghan National on the Terror Watchlist Arrested at the Border
Broken Arrow
Congress Must Not Restrict First Amendment Rights
New ‘Daughters of the West’ Documentary Exposes How the Transgender Movement is Especially...
Newsom Backtracks On His Reparations Proposal After Task Force Proposes Payments Totaling...
Legal Defense Fund For Daniel Perry Reaches $1 Million to Fight Against Woke...
Biden’s Ambassador Is Caught Admitting Border 'Walls Work'
Tipsheet

'Attack on Your Breakfast': Republican Lawmakers Sound Off on Supreme Court's Prop 12 Decision

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  May 15, 2023 7:30 AM

In a 5-to-4 ruling, the Supreme Court upheld California’s Proposition 12 last week, requiring pork sold in the state to meet a number of animal welfare requirements.

Prop 12, a 2018 ballot measure approved by more than 62 percent of California voters, bans sale of pork in the state from anywhere in the country that confines pregnant pigs to tight “gestation crates.” The measure also has freedom of movement standards for veal calves and hens.

Justices Neil Gorsuch, Clarence Thomas, Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, and Amy Coney Barrett ruled the case was properly dismissed by lower courts—a decision that goes against the U.S. pork industry that has spent years fighting the measure. 

For the pork industry, the Supreme Court decision is a significant loss. Agriculture groups said that if the California law was upheld, it would not be long before other states adopted separate requirements making it difficult for producers to meet a maze of requirements.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit previously upheld Proposition 12 and dismissed a lawsuit filed by agriculture interests against the law, on the grounds the industry groups did not state a claim of damages.

The pork producers brought the appeal to the Supreme Court claiming Proposition 12 violates the Interstate Commerce Clause of the U.S. Constitution. The Solicitor General of the United States, Elizabeth B. Prelogar, came down on the side of the Interstate Commerce Clause and the pork producers. (Food Safety News)

In the majority opinion, Gorsuch wrote: “What goods belong in our stores? Usually, consumer demand and local laws supply some of the answers. Recently, California adopted just such a law banning the in-state sale of certain pork products derived from breeding pigs confined in stalls so small they cannot lie down, stand up, or turn around. In response, two groups of out-of-state pork producers filed this lawsuit, arguing that the law unconstitutionally interferes with their preferred way of doing business in violation of this court’s dormant Commerce Clause precedents. The district court and court of appeals dismissed the producers’ complaint for failing to state a claim.

Recommended

Let the Blue Cities Die Kurt Schlichter

"We affirm. Companies that choose to sell products in various states must normally comply with the laws of those various states. Assuredly, under this court's dormant Commerce Clause decisions, no state may use its laws to discriminate purposefully against out-of-state economic interests. But the pork producers do not suggest that California's law offends this principle. Instead, they invite us to fashion two new and more aggressive constitutional restrictions on the ability of states to regulate goods sold within their borders. We decline that invitation. While the constitution addresses many weighty issues, the type of pork chops California merchants may sell is not on that list."

Republican lawmakers expressed their disappointment with the ruling. 

"I certainly respect the authority of the individual States and I appreciate the Supreme Court's instinct to exercise caution when adjudicating conflicting state interests," House Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn "GT" Thompson (R-PA) said in a statement. "That said, I am disappointed in today's decision on California's Proposition 12. U.S. producers simply cannot operate in a system where one state can dictate production standards for the entire country. I will continue to review today's decision and explore solutions that ensure the hardworking farmers and ranchers who put the food on the tables of the American people can do so without being unduly burdened by excessive regulation."


Tags: CALIFORNIA ANIMALS SUPREME COURT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Let the Blue Cities Die Kurt Schlichter
California Paper Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Dianne Feinstein Matt Vespa
The Latest Development in the Biden Family Corruption Investigation Is Not Good Matt Vespa
CNN Abruptly Ends Interview After Migrant Makes Damning Admission About Title 42 Sarah Arnold
You Might Be A Trump Cult Member If … Scott Morefield
What Are All These Illegals Going to Do? Mark Lewis
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Let the Blue Cities Die Kurt Schlichter