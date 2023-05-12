'That Is Your Fault!': Cruz Shows Biden What's Really Taking Place at the Border

Hours ahead of Title 42’s expiration, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas blasted President Biden for the “invasion” that’s taking place at the border.

"Joe Biden, this is your fault," Cruz said in the video, pointing to the more than 22,000 illegal immigrants across the border as he stands in Brownsville, Texas.

"The people who are killed crossing illegally, that is your fault," he continued. "The women who are sexually abused crossing illegally, that is your fault. The children who are brutalized crossing illegally, that is your fault. The people who are dying of drug overdoses — over 100,000 last year — that is your fault."

I'm in Brownsville, seeing the #BidenBorderCrisis firsthand— this is his fault!



We already have the worst illegal immigration in the history of our country & it’s about to get worse.



Biden needs to stop hiding in the basement and go see this humanitarian crisis. #Title42 pic.twitter.com/HKJPv8NUKA — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 12, 2023

He urged Biden to get out of his basement and come see for himself the crisis taking place at the border.

In a second video Cruz aims the camera at the ground showing shoes, including a little girl’s. He then focuses across the Rio Grande at Matamoros, where lights are seen and jubilant music is being played.

“There’s a party south of the border, they’re celebrating, they’re celebrating because in just a couple hours from now Title 42 will be lifted and the 22,000 people who are south of the border will cross and come into America. We’ll see tragedy, we’ll see suffering, we’ll see people die. We’ll see women brutalized, and we’ll see children brutalized. This is horrific. This is cruel, and this is a deliberate political decision from Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and every congressional Democrat.”

Horrific and cruel. The #BidenBorderCrisis is a deliberate political decision from Biden, Harris and every congressional Dem.



Biden brought back catch and release, he halted construction of the wall, & he ended the Remain in Mexico policy. Now Biden has let #Title42 expire! pic.twitter.com/NxFimctCsR — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 12, 2023

During an interview with Fox News's Laura Ingraham, he continued blasting the administration.

"There is a full-blown invasion unfolding, and Texas is paying the price," he said, sharing the interview. "It's infuriating—Mayorkas and Biden aren't trying to stop the overwhelming flood of illegal aliens. They're trying to speed it up!"

There is a full-blown invasion unfolding, and Texas is paying the price.



It's infuriating—Mayorkas and Biden aren't trying to stop the overwhelming flood of illegal aliens. They're trying to speed it up! #BidenBorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/JUgzB6Fsv5 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 12, 2023

As Title 42 expired, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas reiterated to migrants that the "border is not open" - a warning that has been completely ignored.