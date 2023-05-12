Overnight: Federal Judge Blocks Biden From Mass Releasing Illegal Immigrants
Federal Judge Strikes Down Virginia's Age Limit on Purchasing Handguns
What Texas Is Doing After Title 42 Expires Will Probably Anger Liberals
Someone Needs to Tell E. Jean Carroll to Give it a Rest
Title 42 Is Gone
Trump and the Old Razzle Dazzle
Fox News Has Been Hit With Another Defamation Lawsuit
'Segregation' Is a Deliberate Act
The Democrats' Debt Ceiling Position Makes Zero Sense
NYT: Actually, the Biden Family Enrichment Scheme Exonerates Biden, Or Something
'A Mutiny': CNN Anchors Lash Out Against Own Network for Trump Town Hall
The Mental Health Crisis In Today’s Kids; Who’s to Blame?
Lies, Lies and More Lies
How CNN Just Boosted Trump
Tipsheet

'That Is Your Fault!': Cruz Shows Biden What's Really Taking Place at the Border

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  May 12, 2023 9:30 AM
AP Photo/John Raoux

Hours ahead of Title 42’s expiration, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas blasted President Biden for the “invasion” that’s taking place at the border.

 "Joe Biden, this is your fault," Cruz said in the video, pointing to the more than 22,000 illegal immigrants across the border as he stands in Brownsville, Texas. 

"The people who are killed crossing illegally, that is your fault," he continued. "The women who are sexually abused crossing illegally, that is your fault. The children who are brutalized crossing illegally, that is your fault. The people who are dying of drug overdoses — over 100,000 last year — that is your fault."

He urged Biden to get out of his basement and come see for himself the crisis taking place at the border. 

In a second video Cruz aims the camera at the ground showing shoes, including a little girl’s. He then focuses across the Rio Grande at Matamoros, where lights are seen and jubilant music is being played.

“There’s a party south of the border, they’re celebrating, they’re celebrating because in just a couple hours from now Title 42 will be lifted and the 22,000 people who are south of the border will cross and come into America. We’ll see tragedy, we’ll see suffering, we’ll see people die. We’ll see women brutalized, and we’ll see children brutalized. This is horrific. This is cruel, and this is a deliberate political decision from Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and every congressional Democrat.”

Recommended

The Most Revealing Moment on CNN Last Night Came After Trump’s Town Hall Brad Slager

During an interview with Fox News's Laura Ingraham, he continued blasting the administration.

"There is a full-blown invasion unfolding, and Texas is paying the price," he said, sharing the interview. "It's infuriating—Mayorkas and Biden aren't trying to stop the overwhelming flood of illegal aliens. They're trying to speed it up!"

As Title 42 expired, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas reiterated to migrants that the "border is not open" - a warning that has been completely ignored. 

Tags: TED CRUZ ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Most Revealing Moment on CNN Last Night Came After Trump’s Town Hall Brad Slager
NYT: Actually, the Biden Family Enrichment Scheme Exonerates Biden, Or Something Guy Benson
Someone Needs to Tell E. Jean Carroll to Give it a Rest Matt Vespa
'A Mutiny': CNN Anchors Lash Out Against Own Network for Trump Town Hall Rebecca Downs
Fox News Has Been Hit With Another Defamation Lawsuit Leah Barkoukis
Overnight: Federal Judge Blocks Biden From Mass Releasing Illegal Immigrants Katie Pavlich
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
The Most Revealing Moment on CNN Last Night Came After Trump’s Town Hall Brad Slager