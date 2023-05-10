Guatemalan President Reportedly Tries to Give the WH This Warning, But They Wouldn't Take His Calls

Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales of Texas says he heard from the president of Guatemala, Alejandro Giammattei, who warned that over 80,000 migrants, predominantly Venezuelan nationals, are heading toward the U.S. border ahead of Title 42’s expiration on Thursday.

According to Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin, Giammattei also said he tried calling the White House, but the administration was not interested in picking up the phone.

NEW: Texas Congressman @RepTonyGonzales says the President of Guatemala told him he knows of at least 80,000 predominantly Venezuelan nationals who are making their way to the U.S. border ahead of the drop of Title 42, and that nobody at the White House would take his calls. — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 9, 2023

Melugin said the flood of migrants crossing the border has been nonstop.

NEW: Non-stop illegal crossings continuing here in Brownsville. This is another group of several hundred that just crossed over, some out of frame under the levee. More are coming. We’ve been watching on our drone as migrants tether a rope to US side of Rio Grande while crossing. pic.twitter.com/wuig2soY3O — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 9, 2023

Enormous line of hundreds migrants gathering for Border Patrol processing after they crossed illegally into Brownsville. Stretches as far as I can see from this perspective. It has been non-stop like this with huge groups in the late afternoon/evening every day last three days. pic.twitter.com/6ArCgGTXzH — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 9, 2023

And Mexico's immigration authorities have been unable and unwilling to stop them.

Unarmed Mexican immigration unable to hold back the human tide in Matamoros Mexico. These migrants all know someone who swam over and is now living in New Jersey or wherever. pic.twitter.com/r9W8kq821l — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) May 9, 2023

Just another small turn of the screw in the greatest ever mass migration crisis in US - and world - history. pic.twitter.com/hm3PPPUCXK — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) May 10, 2023

As Center for Immigration Studies' Todd Bensman explains, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas' many public statements about the border being closed have been unconvincing.

Matamoros Mexico, where everyone heartfeltedly believes ⁦@SecMayorkas⁩ many public assurances that “the border is closed”

And “the border is secure” pic.twitter.com/DJlhLDv7nm — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) May 9, 2023

And it's not just Central and South American migrants he's encountering.

This is the most nationally diverse mass migration in US history in addition to the most voluminous. Here in Matamorous, my hotel is full of proud Kyrgyzstanis on their way over the river tomorrow- CBP-One app pic.twitter.com/dMcGN5mmFk — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) May 9, 2023

Dagistan, Belarus, and Russia are all represented here at this Matamoros Mexico hotel. Along with many Kyrgyzstanis. All granted “humanitarian parole” appointments in two weeks using the CBP One app. On their merry ways to Philly, Denver, and LA. pic.twitter.com/M5uTqMeLiO — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) May 9, 2023

As Townhall’s Julio Rosas reported, the Department of Homeland Security’s much-hyped immigration enforcement operation in El Paso, Texas, was a dud.



