Biden Bottoms Out
Hold On a Second, George Santos' Office Had an FBI Rat?
Most Americans Don't Believe Biden Fit to Serve -- Now What?
Tucker, Listen to Your Dad – Stick to the ‘Green’
It’s Time to Ban Cars for Traffic Fatalities
Eager Publicists for Racial Reparations in California
Why Doesn't Drowning in Debt Bother Biden?
Making Homelessness a Valid Lifestyle Choice Is Wrong
When Biden Thanked Communist China for Helping to Fund the US Government
The Allen Massacre Underlines the False Promise of 'Universal Background Checks'
The Miracle of Israel
Florida’s Republican Supermajorities Delivered for Floridians
Stadium Subsidies Are the New York Jets of Public Policy
21 States Stand Against Militant Transgenders
Tipsheet

Guatemalan President Reportedly Tries to Give the WH This Warning, But They Wouldn't Take His Calls

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  May 10, 2023 7:30 AM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales of Texas says he heard from the president of Guatemala, Alejandro Giammattei, who warned that over 80,000 migrants, predominantly Venezuelan nationals, are heading toward the U.S. border ahead of Title 42’s expiration on Thursday. 

According to Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin, Giammattei also said he tried calling the White House, but the administration was not interested in picking up the phone. 

Melugin said the flood of migrants crossing the border has been nonstop.

Recommended

Hold On a Second, George Santos' Office Had an FBI Rat? Matt Vespa

And Mexico's immigration authorities have been unable and unwilling to stop them.

As Center for Immigration Studies' Todd Bensman explains, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas' many public statements about the border being closed have been unconvincing. 

And it's not just Central and South American migrants he's encountering. 

As Townhall’s Julio Rosas reported, the Department of Homeland Security’s much-hyped immigration enforcement operation in El Paso, Texas, was a dud


Tags: BORDER CRISIS MIGRANT CRISIS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hold On a Second, George Santos' Office Had an FBI Rat? Matt Vespa
Tucker Carlson's Latest Announcement Will Definitely Trigger Liberals Matt Vespa
Tucker, Listen to Your Dad – Stick to the ‘Green’ Will Alexander
Biden Bottoms Out Kurt Schlichter
How to Bring People to God and Religion Dennis Prager
BREAKING: Jury Reaches a Verdict in Trump Rape Case Katie Pavlich
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Hold On a Second, George Santos' Office Had an FBI Rat? Matt Vespa