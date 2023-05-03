French Kiss Off
Tipsheet

'That's Amazing': Megyn Kelly Reacts to Latest Offer Tucker Carlson Just Got

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  May 03, 2023 7:00 AM
Photo via Gage Skidmore

While Tucker Carlson has received many offers since his departure from Fox News, he received one from entrepreneur Patrick Bet-David that could be hard to walk away from.

During “The Megyn Kelly Show,” Bet-David of ValuetainmentTV announced a $100 million deal plus equity stake in the company, a board seat, position as president of Valuetainment, and his own podcast and any other shows, documentaries, or movies on issues he cares about. The company would also offer to cover production costs.

"That's amazing!" Kelly reacted. 

“I truly believe we need a media company to fight the fight that we have today in America and worldwide,” he said, explaining his background “as a guy that’s an immigrant from Iran…and then I lived in Germany in the refugee camp for a couple years, then I came to the states and [joined the U.S. Army], and I've been blessed through the system of capitalism to make good money.”

Acknowledging his company may not be the biggest out there, he touted its values as something that could draw Carlson in. 

"If you want to team up with somebody that’s got the vision in place, the cause in place, and it’s a true believer on how great of a country America is that is worth fight for, and the fight is a real fight because the enemy is real, we feel we’re the right fit to partner with somebody like Tucker Carlson.”

“Tucker! This is a good offer,” Kelly said. 


