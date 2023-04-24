Adams Says Migrants Are 'Destroying' NYC. Immigration Advocates Respond.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams lamented on Friday how the migrant crisis is affecting the Big Apple and called on the Biden administration to help.

“The city is being destroyed by the migrant crisis,” Adams said during a panel discussion at the African American Mayors Association Conference in Washington, D.C.

Earlier in the week, Adams pointed out the massive cost of dealing with the situation.

The city is already out $817 million because of it, said Jacques Jiha, his budget director. And it’s staring down a $1.4 billion price tag for the fiscal year that ends June 30. There’s also a looming $2.9 billion for the next year, not to mention the impending lapse of Title 42, a restrictive Trump-era immigration policy. Adams said it’s still unclear why the federal government — the White House in particular — hasn’t allocated more dollars to help the city respond to the crisis, which he insisted would help stave off cuts at the local level that are drumming up controversy around City Hall. “The president and the White House have failed this city,” he said, adding that a less-than-punctual state budget is only adding to the stresses. ( Politico



