Larry Elder Makes Major Announcement About His Political Future

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  April 21, 2023 7:30 AM
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Conservative commentator Larry Elder announced Thursday he is running for president. 

The talk radio host, who tried to unseat California Gov. Gavin Newsom in a failed recall effort in 2021, made the announcement on Fox News’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

Elder, 70, explained he is motivated, in part, by family members who served in the military.

“My announcement, Tucker, is that I am announcing that I am running for the Presidency of the United States on your program. And thank you so much for giving me this honor and this platform. My website is ElderforPresident.com…And, Tucker, the reason I’m doing this is because, you know, my father was a World War II vet — he served on the island of Guam, he was a marine,” he said. “I’m the only one who didn’t serve, and I don’t feel good about that.”

He went on to say he feels he has a “moral, a religious, and a patriotic duty to give back to a country that’s been so good to my family and me.” 

In a follow-up tweet, Elder said he hopes to bring a new “Golden Age” to America. 

“America is in decline, but this decline is not inevitable. We can enter a new American Golden Age, but we must choose a leader who can bring us there,” he said. “That’s why I’m running for President.”

A Lesson in Corporate Wokeness: The Disaster After Making Aunt Jemima a Pariah Brad Slager

Elder joins a growing Republican field, including former President Trump, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson. Others, such as Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, former Vice President Mike Pence, are expencted to throw their hat in the ring as well. 

