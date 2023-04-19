China Sent a House Committee a Cease and Desist Letter
Tipsheet

WaPo Issues 'Hell of a Correction' on Story About Shooting of Black Missouri Teen

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  April 19, 2023 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File

The Washington Post on Tuesday issued a correction for a version of its newsletter that went out falsely stating that Ralph Yarl, the black Missouri teen shot earlier this month when he arrived at the wrong house, was killed.

"A previous version of this newsletter had an inaccurate headline for the second story. Ralph Yarl, the Black teen shot in Missouri, did not die," the Post's correction states.

Yarl was sent to pick up his younger siblings at a friend's house around 10 p.m. on April 13, but accidentally arrived at 84-year-old Andrew Lester's home.

Fearing his house was being broken into, Lester fired at Yarl, hitting him in the head and arm. According to the criminal complaint, he said he was "scared to death" when he saw the 16-year-old standing outside his door. 

Lester is being charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

Yarl spent three nights in the hospital after being shot and is continuing to recover at home.

"Even though he is doing well physically, he has a long road ahead mentally and emotionally," a family member wrote on a GoFundMe page set up for Yarl, which has raised over $3.2 million so far. "The trauma that he has to endure and survive is unimaginable. He is our miracle. We have heard these types of stories many times, and unfortunately, most black boys are not alive to get another chance." 

