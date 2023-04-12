Trump Names the 'Single Greatest Threat' the World Faces

In an interview with Fox News’s Tucker Carlson, former President Donald Trump named nuclear war as the “greatest threat” the world faces.

“I call it the ‘n-word.’ You have two ‘n words.’ You don’t mention either one of them,” he said. “The nuclear word you don’t mention because the power is so destructive. I met with professors at MIT and I was preparing for a debate. I wouldn’t say it was a long preparation, but I did want to talk about nuclear because I consider it to be the single greatest threat the world has, far greater than global warming… not even a contest.”

Trump looked back at the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki and said today’s weaponry would make the destruction far worse.

“Multiple that power by 500, that’s what you’re talking about,” he said. "When I listen to people talking about global warming that the ocean will rise in the next 300 years by one eighth of an inch and they talk about this as our problem, our big problem is nuclear warming and nobody even talks about it.”

Trump continued, "All it takes is one madman and you're going to have a problem the likes of which the world has never seen. And it's only a matter of seconds, you're not gonna wait 2-300 years for it to happen."

Asked why the Biden administration, which understands the power of nuclear weapons, isn't worried about the threat, Trump replied, "They don’t understand life."