Bill Barr Explains the Case Trump Should Be 'Most Concerned' About

Former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr said Sunday he believes there’s a “very good chance” Donald Trump is indicted over the Mar-a-Lago documents case.

During an appearance on ABC News’ “This Week,” Barr argued that federal prosecutors have “very good evidence” the former president obstructed justice.

He said the raid on Mar-a-Lago came after a “long period, about a year-and-a-half of trying to get the documents from him."

“He had no claim to those documents, especially the classified documents," Barr said. "They belonged to the government. And so, I think he was jerking the government around. And they subpoenaed it. And they tried to jawbone him into delivering documents.”

Barr continued: “But the government is investigating the extent to which games were played and there was obstruction in keeping documents from them. And I think that’s a serious potential case. I think they probably have some very good evidence there.”

Of all the legal problems hanging over Trump's head, this one should concern the president the most, Barr argued, not the hush money case, which he said doesn't have "any merit" and is "transparently an abuse of prosecutorial power."

When host Jonathan Karl asked about the likelihood that Trump will actually be "convicted and sentenced to prison," Barr said nothing will happen before a presidential nomination is made "and even perhaps until the election."

He added: "This stuff is going to drag out through -- through '24. And it's going to stymie and -- and disrupt the whole Republican primary process. And I think part of -- as I say, I think part of the reasoning behind it is that they know this is a red flag to a big portion of Trump's base. And that they're going to rally to him because they feel that this is persecution. And that will strengthen Trump's hand throughout the process. I also think though, as far as the general election is concerned, it will gravely weaken Trump. He is already, I think, a weak candidate that would lose. But I think this sort of assures it."

Former Attorney General Bill Barr tells @JonKarl that former Pres. Trump should be “most concerned” about the classified documents case out of Mar-a-Lago.



“He had no claim to those documents…I think they probably have some very good evidence there.” https://t.co/XVBy0myVr6 pic.twitter.com/awpeJFZhnR — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) April 9, 2023



