Tipsheet

Trans Activist Violently Assaults Riley Gaines at SFSU Speech

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  April 07, 2023 8:15 PM
AP Photo/Darren Abate

Twelve-time All American champion Riley Gaines says she was physically assaulted during a speech defending women’s sports at San Francisco State University.

“The prisoners are running the asylum at SFSU...I was ambushed and physically hit twice by a man," she tweeted. "This is proof that women need sex-protected spaces. Still only further assures me I'm doing something right. When they want you silent, speak louder."

In a video posted along with the message, protesters can be heard verbally berating Riley as she’s escorted to a safe room for nearly three hours.

"She told me she was hit multiple times by a guy in a dress,” her husband Louis Barker said. “I was shaking. It made me that mad. It makes me sick to feel so helpless about it. She was under police protection and was still hit by a man wearing a dress."

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) called for their arrest.

According to Gaines’ agent Eli Bremer, the former swimmer was there to talk about her experience competing against trans athlete Lia Thomas, a biological male, at the Women’s NCAA Swimming Championships last year. 

"In the past year, her goal in speaking at universities has been to educate her peers about her experience and what the impact of the growing number of biological males in women’s sports will do to the integrity of Title IX. She has been questioned in civil and somewhat uncivil manners about her views many times, and she thoroughly encourages diverse viewpoints and debate on this issue,” Bremer told Fox News Digital in a statement. 

"Instead of a thoughtful discussion tonight at SFSU, Riley was violently accosted, shouted at, physically assaulted, and barricaded in a room by protestors. It is stunning that in America in 2023, it is acceptable for biological male students to violently assault a woman for standing up for women’s rights.”

Despite the incident, Gaines will not stop speaking out, Bremer said. 

“She will continue to speak the truth against the radical left that no longer understands the difference between men and women."

