Trans Activist Violently Assaults Riley Gaines at SFSU Speech

Twelve-time All American champion Riley Gaines says she was physically assaulted during a speech defending women’s sports at San Francisco State University.

“The prisoners are running the asylum at SFSU...I was ambushed and physically hit twice by a man," she tweeted. "This is proof that women need sex-protected spaces. Still only further assures me I'm doing something right. When they want you silent, speak louder."

The prisoners are running the asylum at SFSU...I was ambushed and physically hit twice by a man. This is proof that women need sex-protected spaces.



Still only further assures me I'm doing something right. When they want you silent, speak louder. 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/uJW3x9RERf — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) April 7, 2023

In a video posted along with the message, protesters can be heard verbally berating Riley as she’s escorted to a safe room for nearly three hours.

TRANS Activists held Riley Gaines Hostage. After assaulting her and chasing her down, @Riley_Gaines_ had to lock herself into a room for fear of her life.



They then demanded Money & Payment💰 in exchange for the release of their terrified hostage.



pic.twitter.com/1SZqInzpVk — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 7, 2023

In just one week, violent radicals on THREE of America's university campuses have attacked TPUSA events and speakers from coast to coast.



Last night at SFSU, TPUSA hosted a Saving Women’s Sports event with star swimmer @Riley_Gaines_ when radical Trans activists physically… — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 7, 2023

"She told me she was hit multiple times by a guy in a dress,” her husband Louis Barker said. “I was shaking. It made me that mad. It makes me sick to feel so helpless about it. She was under police protection and was still hit by a man wearing a dress."

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) called for their arrest.

This is terrorism, kidnapping, and extortion.



ARREST ALL OF THEM!



The trans movement is out of control and a danger to children and our society.



Transgender terrorists attacked @Riley_Gaines_ causing her to lock herself into a room for fear of her life.



Then they held her… pic.twitter.com/K4JJ6YYe3D — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) April 7, 2023

According to Gaines’ agent Eli Bremer, the former swimmer was there to talk about her experience competing against trans athlete Lia Thomas, a biological male, at the Women’s NCAA Swimming Championships last year.

"In the past year, her goal in speaking at universities has been to educate her peers about her experience and what the impact of the growing number of biological males in women’s sports will do to the integrity of Title IX. She has been questioned in civil and somewhat uncivil manners about her views many times, and she thoroughly encourages diverse viewpoints and debate on this issue,” Bremer told Fox News Digital in a statement.

"Instead of a thoughtful discussion tonight at SFSU, Riley was violently accosted, shouted at, physically assaulted, and barricaded in a room by protestors. It is stunning that in America in 2023, it is acceptable for biological male students to violently assault a woman for standing up for women’s rights.”

Despite the incident, Gaines will not stop speaking out, Bremer said.

“She will continue to speak the truth against the radical left that no longer understands the difference between men and women."