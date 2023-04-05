'Chicago Has Fallen': Conservatives React to Mayoral Election Results

Progressive activist and teachers-union lobbyist Brandon Johnson defeated Paul Vallas on Tuesday to become the next mayor of Chicago—a result conservatives say will be even worse for the city than Lori Lightfoot.

The race was called late Tuesday evening, showing Johnson won with 51.4 percent of the vote to Vallas’ 48.6 percent of the vote.

I called Brandon Johnson a short time ago to congratulate him on winning this election. It’s critically important that we all come together now and work collaboratively to move our city forward. I thank my supporters and team, and especially my family. Thank you, Chicago. — Paul Vallas (@PaulVallas) April 5, 2023

“You know, they said this would never happen,” Johnson said in a victory speech.

“To the Chicagoans who did not vote for me, here’s what I want you to know … that I care about you, that I value you. I want to hear from you. I want to work with you. And I’ll be the mayor for you, too,” he continued. “This campaign has always been about building a better, stronger, safer Chicago for all the people of Chicago.”

He also vowed to take the “bold progressive movement” nationwide.

“Let’s take this bold progressive movement around these United States of America,” he said. “Chicago, we can show the country, we can show the world what’s possible when we stand on our values.”

He added: “We don’t have to choose between toughness and compassion, between the care of our neighbors and keeping our people safe. If tonight is proof of anything, it is proof that those old false choices do not serve this city any longer.”

Johnson had support from Sen. Bernie Sanders, the Democratic Socialists of America, and American Federation of Teachers boss Randi Weingarten.

Critics said the election results mean Chicago will sink even lower than it did under Lightfoot's administration.

Brandon Johnson ran his entire campaign on anti-whiteness



He just won his race for Chicago mayor pic.twitter.com/46JYXYUzlU — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 5, 2023

Chicago has fallen.



Breaking: Far-Left Democrat Brandon Johnson Wins Chicago Mayoral Race



To quote @emeriticus: The Right memes. The Left wins elections.



How many of us were even aware of the Chicago mayoral and Wisconsin Supreme Court elections today? How many GOP voters? https://t.co/jdKqZatmFt — Jenna Ellis 🇺🇸 (@JennaEllisEsq) April 5, 2023

Brandon Johnson will be a good mayor for Chicagoans who thought Lori Lightfoot was way too conservative. — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) April 5, 2023

The whole point of getting Lori Lightfoot out of the runoff was to elect Brandon Johnson in a head-to-head with a Republican.



Johnson will turbocharge Lightfoot’s destructive policies.



Single-party urban areas need to learn: Policy matters. https://t.co/T8B1BzB2vQ — Rev. Ben Johnson (@TheRightsWriter) April 5, 2023

Reminds me of what Ed Koch said after he lost the New York mayoral race:



“The people have spoken, and they must be punished“ https://t.co/4JTckcqGVS — Marc Thiessen 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇦 (@marcthiessen) April 5, 2023

Murder capital to keep its crown 🤡👉Progressive Brandon Johnson elected Chicago’s next mayor https://t.co/J3baKcvV7a — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) April 5, 2023

If you support defunding the police and going easy on crime, this is a good night for you. In other words, Democrats are happy. https://t.co/5j3qiDXENW — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) April 5, 2023



