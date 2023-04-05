National Divorce American Style
Tipsheet

'Chicago Has Fallen': Conservatives React to Mayoral Election Results

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  April 05, 2023 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Paul Beaty

Progressive activist and teachers-union lobbyist Brandon Johnson defeated Paul Vallas on Tuesday to become the next mayor of Chicago—a result conservatives say will be even worse for the city than Lori Lightfoot.

The race was called late Tuesday evening, showing Johnson won with 51.4 percent of the vote to Vallas’ 48.6 percent of the vote.

“You know, they said this would never happen,” Johnson said in a victory speech.

“To the Chicagoans who did not vote for me, here’s what I want you to know … that I care about you, that I value you. I want to hear from you. I want to work with you. And I’ll be the mayor for you, too,” he continued. “This campaign has always been about building a better, stronger, safer Chicago for all the people of Chicago.”

He also vowed to take the “bold progressive movement” nationwide. 

“Let’s take this bold progressive movement around these United States of America,” he said. “Chicago, we can show the country, we can show the world what’s possible when we stand on our values.”

He added: “We don’t have to choose between toughness and compassion, between the care of our neighbors and keeping our people safe. If tonight is proof of anything, it is proof that those old false choices do not serve this city any longer.”

Johnson had support from Sen. Bernie Sanders, the Democratic Socialists of America, and American Federation of Teachers boss Randi Weingarten.

Critics said the election results mean Chicago will sink even lower than it did under Lightfoot's administration. 


