Is the Biden Admin Doing Anything About China's 'Trojan Horse' Cranes at U.S....
What Caused the Tennessee Legislature to Devolve Into Mayhem Last Night
Democrats Can Play Coy, But We Know the Real Reason Why They Want...
How Soft-on-Crime Policies Claimed Another Victim in Nation's Capital
How Pronouns Can Kill Kids
Hey, Uncle Sam: Stop Paying People for Not Working
Here's What Tucker Carlson Is Calling the 'Most Shocking Attack' on Free Speech
Kid Rock Has the Best Response to Bud Light After Its Partnership With...
We Now Have an Update on What Intelligence the Chinese Spy Balloon Gathered
Judge Makes Decision About Cameras in Courtroom During Trump's Arraignment
Mother of Trans Child Says She Felt ‘Bullied’ By Doctors Who Provide Children’s...
Election Day: Consequential Races Will Be Decided in Two States Today
Instead of Playing the Blame Game, Democrats Must Accept Our Financial Reality
Medicare's Real Foe Resides at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue
Tipsheet

MTG Fires Back at Mayor Adams Over His Warning to Her

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  April 04, 2023 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene fired back at New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who warned on Monday that she better be on her “best behavior” while protesting former President Trump’s arraignment.

“Delusional @NYCMayor is trying to intimidate, threaten, and stop me from using my 1st amendment rights to peacefully protest the Democrat’s unconstitutional weaponization of our justice system against our top Republican Presidential candidate, President Trump," she wrote on Twitter. "Mayor Adams should be more concerned about NY citizens and taxpayers being murdered, raped, robbed, and carjacked than an elected Member of Congress coming to town. 

"Or should I be the one concerned that the mayor of NYC will weaponize his government or maybe his thugs like DA Alvin Bragg against me?" she added. 

The Georgia Republican was responding to Adams' remarks during a press conference on Monday.

“People like Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is known to spread misinformation and hate speech, she stated she’s coming to town,” he said. “While you’re in town, be on your best behavior.” 

Recommended

Kid Rock Has the Best Response to Bud Light After Its Partnership With Trans Activist Leah Barkoukis

Once in New York, Greene blasted the left's priorities and said Adams and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg "should be ashamed of themselves." 

"On my way to my hotel in NYC, I’ve seen many people so drugged up they can’t even stand up," she said. "They just fall over on the sidewalks from using drugs at Mayor Adams free drug use centers. But all these Communist Democrats care about is arresting President Trump for their made up fake crimes."


Tags: DONALD TRUMP NEW YORK CITY MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE ERIC ADAMS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Kid Rock Has the Best Response to Bud Light After Its Partnership With Trans Activist Leah Barkoukis
Here's What Tucker Carlson Is Calling the 'Most Shocking Attack' on Free Speech Leah Barkoukis
What Caused the Tennessee Legislature to Devolve Into Mayhem Last Night Matt Vespa
Could It Happen Here? It Is Happening Here. Dennis Prager
Trump Seems Pretty Certain on Who Leaked Unconfirmed Details of Indictment Against Him Rebecca Downs
Bud Light: The Drag Queen Of Beers Derek Hunter
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Kid Rock Has the Best Response to Bud Light After Its Partnership With Trans Activist Leah Barkoukis