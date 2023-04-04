MTG Fires Back at Mayor Adams Over His Warning to Her

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene fired back at New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who warned on Monday that she better be on her “best behavior” while protesting former President Trump’s arraignment.

“Delusional @NYCMayor is trying to intimidate, threaten, and stop me from using my 1st amendment rights to peacefully protest the Democrat’s unconstitutional weaponization of our justice system against our top Republican Presidential candidate, President Trump," she wrote on Twitter. "Mayor Adams should be more concerned about NY citizens and taxpayers being murdered, raped, robbed, and carjacked than an elected Member of Congress coming to town.

"Or should I be the one concerned that the mayor of NYC will weaponize his government or maybe his thugs like DA Alvin Bragg against me?" she added.

The Georgia Republican was responding to Adams' remarks during a press conference on Monday.

“People like Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is known to spread misinformation and hate speech, she stated she’s coming to town,” he said. “While you’re in town, be on your best behavior.”

Once in New York, Greene blasted the left's priorities and said Adams and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg "should be ashamed of themselves."

"On my way to my hotel in NYC, I’ve seen many people so drugged up they can’t even stand up," she said. "They just fall over on the sidewalks from using drugs at Mayor Adams free drug use centers. But all these Communist Democrats care about is arresting President Trump for their made up fake crimes."

