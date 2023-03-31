Trump Rips 'Hand Picked' Judge Assigned to Hush-Money Case

Former President Trump blasted the judge who is expected to preside over his arraignment next week, writing on Truth Social that Justice Juan Merchan “HATES ME.”

"The Judge 'assigned' to my Witch Hunt Case, a 'Case' that has NEVER BEEN CHARGED BEFORE, HATES ME," Trump said. "His name is Juan Manuel Marchan [sic], was hand picked by Bragg & the Prosecutors, & is the same person who 'railroaded' my 75 year old former CFO, Allen Weisselberg, to take a 'plea' deal (Plead GUILTY, even if you are not, 90 DAYS, fight us in Court, 10 years (life!) in jail. He strong armed Allen, which a judge is not allowed to do, & treated my companies, which didn't 'plead,' VICIOUSLY. APPEALING!"

According to a spokesperson for New York State Courts, the District Attorney's office doesn't hand pick judges, the New York Post reports.

On Thursday, a grand jury voted to indict the GOP presidential candidate in connection with a $130,000 hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016.

The former president, who has vowed to defeat Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and save the country, will be arraigned Tuesday at 2:15 p.m. in a Manhattan courthouse.

He released the following statement Thursday evening: