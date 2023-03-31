I’m Done Tolerating Psycho Freaks
The Left's Violent, Anti-Christian Hate Strikes Again
There's No Coming Back From This
Las Vegas Shooter's Motive Has Been Revealed
Why CBS News Is Refusing to Call Audrey Hale Transgender Now
Adam Schiff Confronted By MSNBC For Fundraising Off the Trump Indictment
This Is Who Senator Warren Blames for the Shooting at Nashville Christian School
More Footage Shows Anti-Gun Mob Attacking TN Lawmakers Inside Capitol
Covenant School Shooter's Manifesto Will Be Released...But There's a Hold-Up
Democrat State Lawmakers Approve Bill Allowing ‘State-Sanctioned Kidnapping’
Dems in Disarray Over How National COVID Emergency Looks to Soon Finally Be...
DC City Council Leader: Look, There is No 'Crime Crisis' in Our Wonderful...
Trans Activist Charged After Assaulting Women’s Rights Speaker
KJP: 'Our Hearts Go Out to the Trans Community, They Are Under Attack...
Tipsheet

Trump Rips 'Hand Picked' Judge Assigned to Hush-Money Case

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  March 31, 2023 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Former President Trump blasted the judge who is expected to preside over his arraignment next week, writing on Truth Social that Justice Juan Merchan “HATES ME.” 

"The Judge 'assigned' to my Witch Hunt Case, a 'Case' that has NEVER BEEN CHARGED BEFORE, HATES ME," Trump said. "His name is Juan Manuel Marchan [sic], was hand picked by Bragg & the Prosecutors, & is the same person who 'railroaded' my 75 year old former CFO, Allen Weisselberg, to take a 'plea' deal (Plead GUILTY, even if you are not, 90 DAYS, fight us in Court, 10 years (life!) in jail. He strong armed Allen, which a judge is not allowed to do, & treated my companies, which didn't 'plead,' VICIOUSLY. APPEALING!"

According to a spokesperson for New York State Courts, the District Attorney's office doesn't hand pick judges, the New York Post reports. 

On Thursday, a grand jury voted to indict the GOP presidential candidate in connection with a $130,000 hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016.

The former president, who has vowed to defeat Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and save the country, will be arraigned Tuesday at 2:15 p.m. in a Manhattan courthouse.

He released the following statement Thursday evening: 

Recommended

Covenant School Shooter's Manifesto Will Be Released...But There's a Hold-Up Leah Barkoukis

This is Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history. From the time I came down the golden escalator at Trump Tower, and even before I was sworn in as your President of the United States, the Radical Left Democrats - the enemy of the hard-working men and women of this Country - have been engaged in a Witch-Hunt to destroy the Make America Great Again movement. You remember it just like I do: Russia, Russia, Russia; the Mueller Hoax; Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine; Impeachment Hoax 1; Impeachment Hoax 2; the illegal and unconstitutional Mar-a-Lago raid; and now this.

The Democrats have lied, cheated and stolen in their obsession with trying to ‘Get Trump,’ but now they’ve done the unthinkable - indicting a completely innocent person in an act of blatant Election Interference.

Never before in our Nation’s history has this been done. The Democrats have cheated countless times over the decades, including spying on my campaign, but weaponizing our justice system to punish a political opponent, who just so happens to be a President of the United States and by far the leading Republican candidate for President, has never happened before. Ever.

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, who was hand-picked and funded by George Soros, is a disgrace. Rather than stopping the unprecedented crime wave taking over New York City, he’s doing Joe Biden’s dirty work, ignoring the murders and burglaries and assaults he should be focused on. This is how Bragg spends his time!

I believe this Witch-Hunt will backfire massively on Joe Biden. The American people realize exactly what the Radical Left Democrats are doing here. Everyone can see it. So our Movement, and our Party - united and strong - will first defeat Alvin Bragg, and then we will defeat Joe Biden, and we are going to throw every last one of these Crooked Democrats out of office so we can MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Covenant School Shooter's Manifesto Will Be Released...But There's a Hold-Up Leah Barkoukis
James Comey's Tweet Following Trump Indictment Confirms the FBI Is 'Irredeemably Corrupt' Leah Barkoukis
Here's One Shocking Liberal Media Reaction to Trump's Indictment Matt Vespa
Leftist Protesters Held Up Seven Fingers at the TN Capitol. The Reason Is Absolutely Disgusting. Matt Vespa
There's No Coming Back From This Townhall Staff
Why CBS News Is Refusing to Call Audrey Hale Transgender Right Now Matt Vespa
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Covenant School Shooter's Manifesto Will Be Released...But There's a Hold-Up Leah Barkoukis