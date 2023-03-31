Nancy Pelosi Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About 'Proving Innocence' at Trial
Tipsheet

'No Coming Back From This Moment': Carlson Weighs in on Trump Indictment

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  March 31, 2023 8:00 AM
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Reacting to news of former President Trump’s indictment, Fox News’s Tucker Carlson said “there is no coming back from this moment.”

“American politics was thrown into complete chaos perhaps permanently about three hours ago, when a grand jury in Manhattan, one of the most liberal cities in America, a place where 80 percent voted for Joe Biden, decided to indict Biden’s political opponent in the upcoming election, the Republican front runner, a man who leads by 30 points in polls, Donald Trump,” said Carlson. “The jury did this at the urging of a man called Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan district attorney who has been famous by making the city much more dangerous by refusing to enforce laws against crimes like robbery and rape.” 

He continued: “Now, we don’t know at this hour what the indictment says, we don’t know what the charges are, but previous news reports suggest they will emanate from an alleged payment seven years ago, a payment federal regulators said violated no law, but Alvin Bragg apparently believes is a crime. Either way, the net result is Donald Trump is the first former President Trump of the United States ever to be indicted. So, no matter what happens next, we can be certain there is no coming back from this moment.”

Bragg secured a grand jury indictment on Thursday over Trump’s alleged involvement in a hush money payment scheme. George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley said if the charges are what they’ve been reported to be, it’s a “legally pathetic" case. 

“The objection is not to the prosecuting of a misdemeanor but the reported effort to extend the statute of limitations under an unprecedented bootstrapping theory,” he said. “We have not heard of an alternative criminal theory.”

While Trump may be the first former president to get indicted, he won’t be the last if this is the standard, Turley argued. 

