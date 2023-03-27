Americans Have Stopped Trusting the Pentagon With Their Lives
'This Is Infuriating': Twitter Users React to New Photos of Taliban Equipment

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  March 27, 2023 7:05 AM
Twitter users are once again blasting President Biden’s botched Afghanistan withdrawal after new photos show just some of the military equipment the Taliban now possesses. 

The pictures show just part of the estimated $7 billion in equipment left behind, which included aircraft, weapons, communications equipment, night vision goggles, body armor, and biometric devices.

The Pentagon has repeatedly downplayed the PR nightmare. 

"The $7.12 billion figure cited in the department's recent report to Congress corresponds to [Afghan National Defense and Security Forces] equipment and not U.S. military equipment used by our forces," a Defense Department spokesperson said in a statement last year. "Nearly all equipment used by U.S. military forces in Afghanistan was either retrograded or destroyed prior to our withdrawal."

The administration was dragged on social media in response to the recent photos. 

In the immediate aftermath of the withdrawal, the Taliban mocked the U.S. by posting propaganda videos of them wearing American military uniforms while walking through an aircraft hangar at Kabul Airport. 



