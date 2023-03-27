'This Is Infuriating': Twitter Users React to New Photos of Taliban Equipment

Twitter users are once again blasting President Biden’s botched Afghanistan withdrawal after new photos show just some of the military equipment the Taliban now possesses.

The pictures show just part of the estimated $7 billion in equipment left behind, which included aircraft, weapons, communications equipment, night vision goggles, body armor, and biometric devices.

The Pentagon has repeatedly downplayed the PR nightmare.

"The $7.12 billion figure cited in the department's recent report to Congress corresponds to [Afghan National Defense and Security Forces] equipment and not U.S. military equipment used by our forces," a Defense Department spokesperson said in a statement last year. "Nearly all equipment used by U.S. military forces in Afghanistan was either retrograded or destroyed prior to our withdrawal."

Remember how Team Biden got journos to run interference for them and downplay what a catastrophe this was?



"The Taliban won't be able to use them." "Where are they going to get spare parts?" "They already had some of these anyway."



Anything to get out of the news cycle. https://t.co/9XJ2mNYsl4 — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) March 25, 2023

The administration was dragged on social media in response to the recent photos.

Our commander–in–chief did this.



Failed foreign policy once again. https://t.co/pKfmJAc867 — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) March 26, 2023

No one was fired for this. No one resigned. Biden should be impeached, and his team of so-called "experts" should be ashamed. https://t.co/pXFkpE13Jm — Rep. Mary Miller (@RepMaryMiller) March 26, 2023

Your tax dollars at work. https://t.co/7JVsiGkvU0 — Mark Krikorian (@MarkSKrikorian) March 26, 2023

Wait until you see the photos Russia posts in about two years. — Matt Braynard (@MattBraynard) March 25, 2023

In the immediate aftermath of the withdrawal, the Taliban mocked the U.S. by posting propaganda videos of them wearing American military uniforms while walking through an aircraft hangar at Kabul Airport.

Badri 313 Unit at Kabul airport. pic.twitter.com/ykwAK93UtG — Muhammad Jalal (@MJalal0093) August 30, 2021







