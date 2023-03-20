Trump Reacts to Latest Witness Invited to Testify in Hush Money Probe

Former President Trump celebrated news that Robert Costello, a lawyer who previously advised Michael Cohen, will testify Monday before the New York grand jury that is weighing charges against the 45th president over his alleged involvement in a hush-money payment scheme.

“Just reported that the most important witness to go before the New York City grand jury, a highly respected lawyer who once represented convicted felon, jailbird, and serial fake storyteller and liar, Michael Cohen, will be doing so tomorrow afternoon,” Trump said in an all-caps Truth Social post. “The information he will present will supposedly be conclusive and irrefutable! Witch hunt!!!”

Robert Costello had advised Cohen before the two had a falling out, and is prepared to offer testimony to the grand jury attacking the credibility of Cohen’s statements, according to the person, who insisted on anonymity to discuss secret legal proceedings. Costello had contacted a lawyer for Trump saying that he had information that contradicted Cohen’s current statements and that could be exculpatory for Trump, the person said. The lawyer brought it to the attention of the district attorney’s office, which last week subpoenaed Costello’s law firm for records and invited him to provide testimony on Monday afternoon. (Associated Press)

Trump on Saturday said he expects to be arrested on Tuesday and called for protests to "take our nation back."

