'Treasury Department Caves': Oversight Committee Chairman Has an Update About Its Biden Family Probe

Rep. James Comer, Chairman of the Committee on Oversight and Accountability, said the Treasury Department agreed to hand over suspicious activity reports for the Biden family and their business partners.

"After two months of dragging their feet, the Treasury Department is finally providing us with access to the suspicious activity reports for the Biden family and their associates’ business transactions," said Comer, who requested the information in January. "It should never have taken us threatening to hold a hearing and conduct a transcribed interview with an official under the penalty of perjury for Treasury to finally accommodate part of our request."

The Kentucky Republican has been pressuring Treasury to comply for weeks, again contacting the department last month about the "lack of accommodations," and calling on a Treasury Department official earlier this month to appear for a transcribed interview to explain why the requested information was not provided.

“Now that the Treasury Department is providing in camera access to the suspicious activity reports, the Oversight Committee’s transcribed interview with Jonathan Davidson, Assistant Secretary for Legislative Affairs, is postponed,” the committee said.

Treasury officials said the department was working to process Comer's request but had to consult with law enforcement partners to protect information about potential investigations.

I have Biden family financial records. There is a money trail.@WhiteHouse denied it.

Democrats denied it.



There is no denying it now & @USTreasury knows it. That's why they caved. @GOPoversight will now have access to Biden family suspicious activity reports. @JesseBWatters pic.twitter.com/9xXPw69F9r — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) March 15, 2023

“After five years of the same old, disproven conspiracy theories about Hunter Biden and his family, Rep. Comer’s political obsession comes at the high cost of time and money that could be spent actually improving the lives of Americans,” Abbe Lowell, counsel for Hunter Biden, said in a statement about the request, according to CNN. “Rep. Comer knows all too well that SARs reports are not uncommon.”