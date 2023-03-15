Antifa Descends on UC Davis Over Charlie Kirk Speech

Violent antifa protesters were arrested at the University of California – Davis campus on Tuesday after clashing with law enforcement officers and students outside a building hosting an event with Salem radio host and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

The demonstrators, clad in black and many using umbrellas to conceal their identities, smashed through windows, tossed eggs, used pepper spray, and blocked people from entering the building.

According to UC Davis, one officer was injured.

"Outside the UCUC, about 100 protesters gathered and for brief times blocked the main event entrance and the pathway to the entrance," the school said.

"One officer sustained an injury when he was jumped on from behind and pushed to the ground, and two people were arrested and taken to Yolo County Jail for allegedly painting graffiti on an exterior wall of the University Credit Union Center, or UCUC, where the event was held."

Regarding those arrested, the school said one person who was “not affiliated with UC Davis,” was taken into custody and charged with “misdemeanor vandalism and resisting arrest,” while the other individual was charged with “vandalism, resisting arrest, and threats on a police officer."

🚨BREAKING: Antifa is attempting to overrun the venue hosting Charlie Kirk at UC Davis. They have begun violently smashing through the windows in an attempt to shut down the voice of those they oppose pic.twitter.com/2EXQprQAZJ — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) March 15, 2023

Davis, CA



Antifa and far leftists pepper spray and hit UC Davis student with umbrellas.



They’re currently blocking student pathways protesting a @TPUSA Charlie Kirk event on campus tonight. pic.twitter.com/qSoS7mTnP5 — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) March 15, 2023

Police are carrying out Antifa at the UC Davis Charlie Kirk event tonight.pic.twitter.com/7EUe5Kfq28 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) March 15, 2023

Not a peaceful protest at all — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 15, 2023

BREAKING: Riot police taking down Antifa at UC Davis outside Charlie Kirk speech pic.twitter.com/pWzBThAVpi — No Bailouts Poso 🚫💰 (@JackPosobiec) March 15, 2023

The incident comes after The Sacramento Bee ran a piece falsely claiming Kirk has "called for the lynching of trans people." While the story was eventually updated Tuesday evening, it had already been widely disseminated.

Hi @sacbee_news! Why is your reporter falsely claiming Charlie Kirk advocated violence against trans people - do you know what libel is? pic.twitter.com/whqoozJyHs — No Bailouts Poso 🚫💰 (@JackPosobiec) March 15, 2023

Sacbee reporter has deleted previous tweet parroting the “lynching trans” lie. I hope no one was hurt over a complete fabrication of something I NEVER said but was nevertheless originally spread by a trans activist and liar @ErinInTheMorn https://t.co/NO0icuC2xj — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 15, 2023

The school's chancellor also posted a "bizarre" video arguing Kirk is a "well-documented proponent of misinformation and hate and who has advocated for violence against transgender individuals.” He went on to say the school would closely be watching what Kirk said to see if he presents "a clear and present danger to the campus."

UC Davis Chancellor Gary S. May took the time to record a bizarre video and slander me and our amazing students at TPUSA ahead of our event tonight, so I took the time to respond.



WATCH: pic.twitter.com/iXIBfVd313 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 14, 2023

In response, Kirk said he may sue.