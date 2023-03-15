Everyone Be Sad Because Conservatives Are Mean to Jerks
Better Flying
Biden Shares Letter From Child on Equal Pay Day...Critics Say It's 'Fake'
'Treasury Department Caves': Oversight Committee Chairman Has an Update About Its Biden Fa...
How DeSantis Is Going After a Miami Hotel for Hosting a Drag Show...
Beware the Advocates of an 'Antiracist Newsroom'
Silicon Valley Bank -- More Government, Less Reality
Biden's Banking Busts
The Southern Border Is a Hybrid War Zone
Louisville Police Abuses Show Civil Liberties Are Meaningless Without Accountability
Biden Bends the Law for Those Here Illegally
Ban Transgender Operations on Children
The War on Affordable Energy Continues
Biden’s Banking Bailout Precedent Could Unleash a Wave of Bank Failures
Tipsheet

Antifa Descends on UC Davis Over Charlie Kirk Speech

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  March 15, 2023 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus

Violent antifa protesters were arrested at the University of California – Davis campus on Tuesday after clashing with law enforcement officers and students outside a building hosting an event with Salem radio host and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

The demonstrators, clad in black and many using umbrellas to conceal their identities, smashed through windows, tossed eggs, used pepper spray, and blocked people from entering the building.

According to UC Davis, one officer was injured.

"Outside the UCUC, about 100 protesters gathered and for brief times blocked the main event entrance and the pathway to the entrance," the school said.

"One officer sustained an injury when he was jumped on from behind and pushed to the ground, and two people were arrested and taken to Yolo County Jail for allegedly painting graffiti on an exterior wall of the University Credit Union Center, or UCUC, where the event was held."

Regarding those arrested, the school said one person who was “not affiliated with UC Davis,” was taken into custody and charged with “misdemeanor vandalism and resisting arrest,” while the other individual was charged with “vandalism, resisting arrest, and threats on a police officer."

Recommended

'Treasury Department Caves': Oversight Committee Chairman Has an Update About Its Biden Family Probe Leah Barkoukis

The incident comes after The Sacramento Bee ran a piece falsely claiming Kirk has "called for the lynching of trans people." While the story was eventually updated Tuesday evening, it had already been widely disseminated. 

The school's chancellor also posted a "bizarre" video arguing Kirk is a "well-documented proponent of misinformation and hate and who has advocated for violence against transgender individuals.” He went on to say the school would closely be watching what Kirk said to see if he presents "a clear and present danger to the campus."

In response, Kirk said he may sue. 

Tags: FREE SPEECH COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES ANTIFA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Treasury Department Caves': Oversight Committee Chairman Has an Update About Its Biden Family Probe Leah Barkoukis
How a Former Rolling Stone Editor Embarrassed Dems During Twitter Files Hearing Matt Vespa
The Tweet That Captures the Backlash That Could Come From Bailing Out Silicon Valley Bank Matt Vespa
Biden Shares Letter From Child on Equal Pay Day...Critics Say It's 'Fake' Leah Barkoukis
Better Flying John Stossel
Everyone Be Sad Because Conservatives Are Mean to Jerks Kurt Schlichter
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
'Treasury Department Caves': Oversight Committee Chairman Has an Update About Its Biden Family Probe Leah Barkoukis