'Absolutely Satanic': Critics Rip Biden for His Response to Efforts Restricting Treatment for Trans Youth

During an interview with “The Daily Show” released on Monday, President Biden criticized efforts to restrict gender-affirming treatment in Florida, claiming such moves are “close to sinful.”
“What’s going on in Florida is, as my mother would say, close to sinful. It’s just terrible what they’re doing,” he said. “It’s not like a kid wakes up one morning and says, ‘You know, I decided I wanted to become a man or want to become a woman or I want to change.’ I mean, what are they thinking about here? They’re human beings. They love, they have feelings, they have inclinations.”
He went on to argue the efforts to restrict treatment are “cruel,” and that federal legislation is necessary.
“And the way we do it is make sure we pass legislation like we passed on same-sex marriage. You mess with that, you’re breaking the law, and you’re going to be held accountable,” he said.
Absolutely Satanic. Maybe the most Satanic thing ever said from the U.S. presidency.— Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) March 13, 2023
We don't need to save this country. We need to defeat it. https://t.co/cPscv7JK4e
Recommended
Horrifying. Child sexual mutilation must be banned in all fifty states.— Stephen Miller (@StephenM) March 13, 2023
Joe Biden says on The Daily Show, “What’s going on in Florida is, as my mother would say, close to sinful.”— Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) March 13, 2023
He wants to pass legislation to ensure gender clinics everywhere can continue to harm kids. pic.twitter.com/QkzRdfcnHI
The comments come as Florida’s ban on gender-affirming treatments for transgender youth goes into effect on March 16.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member