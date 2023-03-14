'Absolutely Satanic': Critics Rip Biden for His Response to Efforts Restricting Treatment for Trans Youth

During an interview with “The Daily Show” released on Monday, President Biden criticized efforts to restrict gender-affirming treatment in Florida, claiming such moves are “close to sinful.”

“What’s going on in Florida is, as my mother would say, close to sinful. It’s just terrible what they’re doing,” he said. “It’s not like a kid wakes up one morning and says, ‘You know, I decided I wanted to become a man or want to become a woman or I want to change.’ I mean, what are they thinking about here? They’re human beings. They love, they have feelings, they have inclinations.”

He went on to argue the efforts to restrict treatment are “cruel,” and that federal legislation is necessary.

“And the way we do it is make sure we pass legislation like we passed on same-sex marriage. You mess with that, you’re breaking the law, and you’re going to be held accountable,” he said.

The comments come as Florida’s ban on gender-affirming treatments for transgender youth goes into effect on March 16.