Unemployment Increases As Fed Fears Grow
Why the President of Mexico Is Threatening a Campaign Against the GOP
Destroy the Mexican Drug Cartels
More States Should Adopt Right to Hunt and Fish Amendments
Clarifying My View of Donald Trump
Firearm Industry Trade Association Responds to Credit Card Companies ‘Pause’ on Plan to...
What McCarthy Just Vowed to Do With the Jan. 6 Tapes Will Enrage...
Anatomy of the Chicago Mayor's Election
Dem, Media Hypocrisy Over Targeting of Companies
Dirty Mining, Slavery, and Child Labor Are at the Core of Elites’ Green...
Honduras Is Proving Ground for Stabilizing Western Hemisphere
Bernie Sanders Wants to Turn America Into a Poor, Socialist Country
New England Republicans Are Missing In the House of Representatives
The Truth About Jan. 6
Tipsheet

'This Can't Be Real': Twitter Users Can't Believe What the IRS Wants Reported

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  March 10, 2023 8:00 AM

With tax season upon us, Twitter users had a field day joking about parts of the IRS Publication 525 that look as though they belong on the pages of the Babylon Bee. 

“If you steal property, you must report its fair market value in your income in the year you steal it unless you return it to its rightful owner in the same year,” a portion of the 2022 tax guide states.

What about if you’re involved in other crimes, like drug dealing? The IRS wants its fair share of that income, too.

“Income from illegal activities, such a money from dealing illegal drugs, must be included in your income on Schedule 1 (Form 1040), line 8z, or on Schedule C (Form 1040) if from your self-employment activity," the rule states. 

Recommended

Here's How Elise Stefanik Turned the FBI Director Into a Stammering Mess Spencer Brown

Others saw a more practical reason for the inclusion. 


Tags: IRS CRIME

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's How Elise Stefanik Turned the FBI Director Into a Stammering Mess Spencer Brown
What McCarthy Just Vowed to Do With the Jan. 6 Tapes Will Enrage the Establishment Leah Barkoukis
Why the President of Mexico Is Threatening a Campaign Against the GOP Julio Rosas
NBC's Lester Holt Leaves Republicans on the Cutting Room Floor Tim Graham
They Were Problematic: Colin Kaepernick Rips Into His White Adoptive Parents Matt Vespa
Unemployment Increases As Fed Fears Grow Spencer Brown
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Here's How Elise Stefanik Turned the FBI Director Into a Stammering Mess Spencer Brown