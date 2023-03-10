'This Can't Be Real': Twitter Users Can't Believe What the IRS Wants Reported

With tax season upon us, Twitter users had a field day joking about parts of the IRS Publication 525 that look as though they belong on the pages of the Babylon Bee.

“If you steal property, you must report its fair market value in your income in the year you steal it unless you return it to its rightful owner in the same year,” a portion of the 2022 tax guide states.

What about if you’re involved in other crimes, like drug dealing? The IRS wants its fair share of that income, too.

“Income from illegal activities, such a money from dealing illegal drugs, must be included in your income on Schedule 1 (Form 1040), line 8z, or on Schedule C (Form 1040) if from your self-employment activity," the rule states.

Others saw a more practical reason for the inclusion.

