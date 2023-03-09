The Chair of the January 6 Select Committee Just Made a Damning Admission
Tipsheet

Here's How McCarthy Responded to an Invitation to Visit Ukraine

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  March 09, 2023 8:00 AM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has declined an invitation from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to visit the war-torn country.

The California Republican’s comments come after Zelensky told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer that McCarthy “has to come here to see how we work, what’s happening here, what war caused us, which people are fighting now, who are fighting now. And then after that, make your assumptions.”

While reiterating his support for the country, McCarthy was clear he doesn’t support "blank checks."

“Let’s be very clear about what I said: no blank checks, OK? So, from that perspective, I don’t have to go to Ukraine to understand where there’s a blank check or not,” McCarthy told CNN's Manu Raju. “I will continue to get my briefings and others, but I don’t have to go to Ukraine or Kyiv to see it. And my point has always been, I won’t provide a blank check for anything.” 

When Blitzer asked Zelensky whether he's concerned about Republicans who could threaten continued aid, the Ukrainian president said he was grateful for the bipartisan support his country has received thus far and was hopeful for ongoing support. 

 “We don’t care about the side of the support as long as it’s powerful and constant," he said.

