Tipsheet

KJP Ripped for What She Just Claimed About the Fentanyl Crisis

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  March 08, 2023 8:00 AM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre raised eyebrows on Tuesday for completely out of touch claims about the fentanyl crisis. 

Her response came after Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked the spokeswoman about the killing and kidnapping of Americans who crossed the border into Mexico from Brownsville, Texas.

"So cartels kill Americans on this side of the border with drugs, and now they're killing Americans on the other side of the border with guns. Why is President Biden so comfortable with cartels operating so close to the U.S.?" he asked.

Bizarrely, she responded by claiming fentanyl is at “historic lows.” 

"Because of the work that this president has done, because of what we’ve done specifically on fentanyl at the border, it’s at historic lows — historic levels that we have been able to record a number of personnel working to secure the border because of what we’ve been able to do, seizing that fentanyl," Jean-Pierre said. "We’ve done it in a historic way. That’s because of what this president has done."

Critics were quick to jump on that claim. 

In an interview last year highlighted by GOP rapid response director Tommy Pigott, Anne Milgram, head of the Drug Enforcement Administration, said Mexican cartels are behind the fentanyl crisis plaguing America. 

"What we see happening at DEA is essentially that there are two cartels in Mexico, the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, that are killing Americans with fentanyl at catastrophic and record rates like we have never seen before," she told "CBS Mornings." "Those cartels are acting with calculated, deliberate treachery to get fentanyl to the United States and to get people to buy it through fake pills, by hiding it in other drugs, any means that they can take in order to drive addiction and to make money."

As The New York Times reports, drug overdose deaths reached record-breaking levels in 2021, mainly because of fentanyl.

