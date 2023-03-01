Wray Confirms What Biden Won't: Odds Are COVID Came From a Lab
California There We Go
The Stupid Act
To Save America From Washington, Congress Needs Spending Reforms
Biden Tells 'Creepy' Story About Nurse Who Would Breathe on Him
One of These Things Is Not Like the Other: Here's Who Will Be...
You May Believe Trump Wrong on Everything But He Is Correct about Ukraine
Shuffling, Stumbling, Mumbling Into War
Biden's 'America Last' Health Treaty
Ukraine's Combined Arms Warfare Edge
CNN's Embarrassing Framing of SCOTUS and Biden's Illegal Student Loan Bailout Scheme
Stop Calling The Left 'Progressive'
Globalists Want Their Own President
The Greatest Cover-Up in Human History
Tipsheet

China Sends an Ominous Message to Elon Musk

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  March 01, 2023 9:15 AM
Patrick Pleul/Pool via AP, File

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk angered communist China this weekend after a tweet of his drew attention to the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting a warning from Beijing.

Following the Department of Energy’s report concluding that a lab leak was likely the cause of the pandemic, Musk responded to a Twitter user who criticized Dr. Anthony Fauci.

“Dr. Anthony Fauci funded gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab, lied to Congress about it, and now both the FBI & the Department of Energy have concluded that the coronavirus originated at the Wuhan lab,” the account wrote along with a video of Dr. Anthony Fauci testifying to Congress. “Does that mean Dr. Anthony Fauci funded the development of COVID-19?”

Musk replied, “He did it via a pass-through organization (EcoHealth).”

While Beijing did not directly respond through official channels, the CCP-controlled Global Mail denounced Musk as a right-wing extremist in a social media post and issued a warning, which likely referenced his Tesla factory in Shanghai. 

Recommended

CNN's Embarrassing Framing of SCOTUS and Biden's Illegal Student Loan Bailout Scheme Guy Benson

The Global Times cautioned Musk against "breaking the pot of China," an expression similar to "bite the hand that feeds you," according to CNBC’s Eunice Yoon.

FBI Director Christopher Wray on Tuesday acknowledged the bureau also believes in the lab leak theory. 

In an interview with Fox News, he said “the FBI has for quite some time now assessed that the origins of the pandemic are most likely a potential lab incident in Wuhan.”


Tags: CHINA ELON MUSK COVID-19

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN's Embarrassing Framing of SCOTUS and Biden's Illegal Student Loan Bailout Scheme Guy Benson
The Stupid Act John Stossel
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Has Been Defeated Spencer Brown
You May Believe Trump Wrong on Everything But He Is Correct about Ukraine Douglas MacKinnon
'Standoff Underway': Multiple Officers Reportedly Shot in Kansas City Matt Vespa
California There We Go Kurt Schlichter
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
CNN's Embarrassing Framing of SCOTUS and Biden's Illegal Student Loan Bailout Scheme Guy Benson