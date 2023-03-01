Wray Confirms What Biden Won't: Odds Are COVID Came From a Lab

Speaking during an interview with Fox News Tuesday night, FBI Director Christopher Wray acknowledged what President Biden refuses to about the COVID-19 pandemic: evidence and intelligence shows the disease came from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Watch; FBI Director Chris Wray tells Fox’s @BretBaier that “Origins of the pandemic are most likely a potential lab incident in Wuhan.. the Chinese government it seems to me has been doing its best to thwart and obfuscate the work we’re doing.” pic.twitter.com/KjwvlFpYnS — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) February 28, 2023

Wray's statement comes after the FBI previously concluded through intelligence gathering the pandemic was caused by a lab leak, not by a naturally occurring jump of the virus from animals to humans. Over the weekend the Energy Department came to the same conclusion, bolstering the FBI's finding and first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

"The U.S. Energy Department has concluded that the Covid pandemic most likely arose from a laboratory leak, according to a classified intelligence report recently provided to the White House and key members of Congress," the WSJ reports.

“The Energy Department now joins the Federal Bureau of Investigation in saying the virus likely spread via a mishap at a Chinese laboratory," an updated document from the National Security Council states. "The Energy Department’s conclusion is the result of new intelligence and is significant because the agency has considerable scientific expertise and oversees a network of U.S. national laboratories, some of which conduct advanced biological research."

But at the White House Monday, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby refused to accept findings the virus came from a lab and was manmade. Instead, he downplayed the Energy Department's findings.

KIRBY: "There is not a consensus on what caused COVID to start. The president wants to understand that so we can prevent better, future pandemics...it would be foolish for me to get out ahead of speculation on hypothetical situations..." pic.twitter.com/ZyNbWfnWte — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 27, 2023

KIRBY: "There is not a consensus right now in the U.S. government about exactly how COVID started..." pic.twitter.com/uuTzLBOqH0 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 27, 2023

Given intelligence assessments early on in the pandemic, which were partially shared by former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, President Donald Trump and former CDC Director Robert Redfield -- combined with China's behavior of disappearing whistleblower doctors and burning laboratories -- we've known for years COVID-19 was not a naturally occurring virus. Instead, it was a bat virus juiced up by Chinese scientists through dangerous, frankensteining gain-of-function research.

We Told You the Truth About the Wuhan Lab Leak From the Beginning and Were Punished For Ithttps://t.co/Kni8Obpc7R — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 27, 2023

Gain-of-function research was supported by Dr. Anthony Fauci at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. When the lab leak theory was presented in early 2020, Fauci tried to bury the careers of scientists exposing it. Fauci still maintains COVID-19 was a naturally occurring disease.

Rand Paul vs. Dr. Fauci battle EXPLODES 🔥🔥🔥



"Dr. Fauci, knowing that it is a crime to lie to Congress, do you wish to retract your statement of May 11 where you claimed that the NIH never funded gain-of-function research in Wuhan?" pic.twitter.com/XHXLcHIUZj — Young Americans for Liberty (@YALiberty) July 20, 2021



