Wray Confirms What Biden Won't: Odds Are COVID Came From a Lab

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  March 01, 2023 6:00 AM

Speaking during an interview with Fox News Tuesday night, FBI Director Christopher Wray acknowledged what President Biden refuses to about the COVID-19 pandemic: evidence and intelligence shows the disease came from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. 

Wray's statement comes after the FBI previously concluded through intelligence gathering the pandemic was caused by a lab leak, not by a naturally occurring jump of the virus from animals to humans. Over the weekend the Energy Department came to the same conclusion, bolstering the FBI's finding and first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

"The U.S. Energy Department has concluded that the Covid pandemic most likely arose from a laboratory leak, according to a classified intelligence report recently provided to the White House and key members of Congress," the WSJ reports. 

“The Energy Department now joins the Federal Bureau of Investigation in saying the virus likely spread via a mishap at a Chinese laboratory," an updated document from the National Security Council states. "The Energy Department’s conclusion is the result of new intelligence and is significant because the agency has considerable scientific expertise and oversees a network of U.S. national laboratories, some of which conduct advanced biological research."

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Has Been Defeated Spencer Brown

But at the White House Monday, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby refused to accept findings the virus came from a lab and was manmade. Instead, he downplayed the Energy Department's findings. 

Given intelligence assessments early on in the pandemic, which were partially shared by former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, President Donald Trump and former CDC Director Robert Redfield -- combined with China's behavior of disappearing whistleblower doctors and burning laboratories -- we've known for years COVID-19 was not a naturally occurring virus. Instead, it was a bat virus juiced up by Chinese scientists through dangerous, frankensteining gain-of-function research. 

Gain-of-function research was supported by Dr. Anthony Fauci at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. When the lab leak theory was presented in early 2020, Fauci tried to bury the careers of scientists exposing it. Fauci still maintains COVID-19 was a naturally occurring disease. 


