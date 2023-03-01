Biden Tells 'Creepy' Story About Nurse Who Would Breathe on Him

During an event in Virginia Beach, Virginia, on Tuesday, President Biden praised nurses as the “single most underestimated profession in the world” and recalled an experience he had when he was hospitalized in 1988 for brain aneurysms.

“When I was at Walter Reed all that time, after a couple of craniotomies, I was lying there. And I had a nurse named Pearl Nelson, military,” he began. “She’d come in and do things that I don’t think you learn in … nursing school. She’d whisper in my ear. I didn’t — couldn’t understand her, but she’d whisper, and she’d lean down. She’d actually breathe on me to make sure that I was — there was a connection, a human connection.

“She even went home and brought back her pillow from her own bed,” he continued, because she “knew the one I had wasn’t comfortable.”

This is not the first time he has told the story.

