Wray Confirms What Biden Won't: Odds Are COVID Came From a Lab
California There We Go
The Stupid Act
To Save America From Washington, Congress Needs Spending Reforms
China Sends an Ominous Message to Elon Musk
One of These Things Is Not Like the Other: Here's Who Will Be...
You May Believe Trump Wrong on Everything But He Is Correct about Ukraine
Shuffling, Stumbling, Mumbling Into War
Biden's 'America Last' Health Treaty
Ukraine's Combined Arms Warfare Edge
CNN's Embarrassing Framing of SCOTUS and Biden's Illegal Student Loan Bailout Scheme
Stop Calling The Left 'Progressive'
Globalists Want Their Own President
The Greatest Cover-Up in Human History
Tipsheet

Biden Tells 'Creepy' Story About Nurse Who Would Breathe on Him

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  March 01, 2023 8:00 AM
Jacquelyn Martin, Pool

During an event in Virginia Beach, Virginia, on Tuesday, President Biden praised nurses as the “single most underestimated profession in the world” and recalled an experience he had when he was hospitalized in 1988 for brain aneurysms.

“When I was at Walter Reed all that time, after a couple of craniotomies, I was lying there.  And I had a nurse named Pearl Nelson, military,” he began. “She’d come in and do things that I don’t think you learn in … nursing school.  She’d whisper in my ear.  I didn’t — couldn’t understand her, but she’d whisper, and she’d lean down.  She’d actually breathe on me to make sure that I was — there was a connection, a human connection.

“She even went home and brought back her pillow from her own bed,” he continued, because  she “knew the one I had wasn’t comfortable.”

This is not the first time he has told the story. 



Tags: HEALTH CARE JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN's Embarrassing Framing of SCOTUS and Biden's Illegal Student Loan Bailout Scheme Guy Benson
China Sends an Ominous Message to Elon Musk Leah Barkoukis
The Stupid Act John Stossel
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Has Been Defeated Spencer Brown
You May Believe Trump Wrong on Everything But He Is Correct about Ukraine Douglas MacKinnon
'Standoff Underway': Multiple Officers Reportedly Shot in Kansas City Matt Vespa
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
CNN's Embarrassing Framing of SCOTUS and Biden's Illegal Student Loan Bailout Scheme Guy Benson