Let Them Fight
Did Buttigieg Just Admit That He's Not in Ohio Because...He's Taking 'Personal Time'?
Biden Made Some Interesting Comments to Poland's Leader About His Last Name
What Happens After Migrants Sign Up on the CBP One App? For Some,...
Government's Dirty Secret
The Fetterman Dilemma
Cartooning The New York Times as 'Anti-Trans'
Nikki Haley Brings a New Face to Freedom
Biden's 'Migrants First, Americans Last' Policy
Lou Dobbs Is the Main Obstacle to Fox's Defamation Defense
Five Democrats Who Hate School Choice, Unless It’s for Themselves
Plea Deal? Alleged Pedophiles in Lovers' Quarrel Could Turn on Each Other
Biden Jumps the Shark on Ukraine Trip
Biden’s Escalation Echoes LBJ’s Mistake
Tipsheet

Here's How DeWine, EPA Chief Tried to Convince East Palestine Residents Their Water Is Safe

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  February 22, 2023 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Paul Vernon

After insisting the drinking water in East Palestine is safe following the Norfolk Southern train derailment on Feb. 3, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan, and GOP Rep. Bill Johnson attempted to prove it on Tuesday.

While cameras were rolling, the men drank water that was poured from the tap in at least two homes, according to local news outlets. 

The move comes after DeWine has acknowledged residents’ concerns.

“We know that the science says that East Palestine is safe, but we also know that residents are very worried,” DeWine said. “They are asking themselves 'Is my headache just a headache? Or is it a result of the chemical spill? Are other medical symptoms caused by the spill?' Those are very legitimate questions and residents deserve answers.”

At a press conference, DeWine said that 1.1 million gallons of contaminated water had been removed, and results of water testing released last week by the Ohio EPA reportedly showed “no detection of contaminants associated with the derailment.”

Standing near the sink of East Palestine, Ohio, resident Carolyn Brown, who admitted she hadn't even brushed her teeth with the water, the men clinked their glasses before drinking it to show her it was safe. 

"We believe in science," Regan said. "We don't feel like we're being your guinea pig, but we don't mind proving to you that we believe the water is safe."

They then went to the home of former chemistry teacher, Andris Baputnis, to drink his tap water, too. 

Recommended

Plea Deal? Alleged Pedophiles in Lovers' Quarrel Could Turn on Each Other Mia Cathell

Critics remain skeptical, however, pointing out that the men only took tiny sips and that former President Obama pulled a similar stunt in Flint, Michigan. 


Tags: ENVIRONMENT EPA OHIO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Plea Deal? Alleged Pedophiles in Lovers' Quarrel Could Turn on Each Other Mia Cathell
Nurse Whose Been Masking and Jabbed Multiple Times Devastated by Recent COVID Test Matt Vespa
What the Hell Is This Update Regarding the Grand Jury Probe on 2020 Election Interference? Matt Vespa
The Fetterman Dilemma Byron York
Five Democrats Who Hate School Choice, Unless It’s for Themselves Madeline Leesman
Government's Dirty Secret John Stossel
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Plea Deal? Alleged Pedophiles in Lovers' Quarrel Could Turn on Each Other Mia Cathell