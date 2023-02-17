Here's What Caused Another Major Blow Up on the Set of CNN This...
Biden Rejects Ohio's Request for Federal Aid After Train Disaster in East Palestine
Here's What the President's Doctor Had to Say About Biden's Health
Don Lemon Goes From Sour to Bitter, Chris Cuomo Denies His Own Recording,...
Democrats Have No Good Option for 2024
Idaho Lawmakers Strongly Oppose Lava Ridge Wind Project
J.D. Vance Went to East Palestine. Here's What He Found in Local Creek.
When 'Pants on Fire' Fact Checks Are About Biden's Pants
Disinformation Inc vs. the Founding Fathers
James Clapper Can't Stop Lying
Now There Are Two
Report Reveals Creepy Relationship Between Jeffery Epstein and JPMorgan Executive
Biden Snaps at Reporter Over Questions Regarding His Family's Ties to China
Ohio Residents Demand Answers, Criticize Pete Buttigieg For Doing Nothing Following Toxic...
Tipsheet

Why John Fetterman Is Back in the Hospital

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  February 17, 2023 7:30 AM
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

A week after John Fetterman was hospitalized for lightheadedness, the Democrat senator checked himself into Walter Reed Medical Center to receive treatment for clinical depression.

“While John has experienced depression off and on throughout his life, it only became severe in recent weeks,” Adam Jentleson, his chief of staff, said in a statement. 

Fetterman made the decision after being evaluated by the Attending Physician of the United States Congress, Dr. Brian Monahan.  

Serious questions were raised during the campaign about Fetterman’s fitness for office after he suffered a stroke in May that nearly killed him. He continues to deal with auditory processing issues, which was evident on the campaign trail, and special accommodations have been set up for him in the Senate to address the problem. 

The Senate and his colleagues in Washington have been trying to adjust with him: The sergeant-at-arms has arranged for live audio-to-text transcription for Mr. Fetterman’s committees and installed a monitor at his desk so he can follow proceedings with closed captioning. His Democratic colleagues in the Senate have been growing accustomed to communicating with him through a tablet that transcribes their words, technology he needs because he suffers from auditory processing issues associated with his stroke. (NYT)

 Fetterman's wife, Gisele, said she was concerned about her husband and asked for “compassion" and "privacy." 

“After what he’s been through in the past year, there’s probably no one who wanted to talk about his own health less than John,” his wife, Gisele, told supporters in an email. “It’s not easy for anyone to be open about mental health challenges. But I am so proud of him for asking for help and taking steps to get the care he needs.”

Lawmakers were quick to express their support for Fetterman. 


Tags: MENTAL HEALTH JOHN FETTERMAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's What Caused Another Major Blow Up on the Set of CNN This Morning Matt Vespa
Bruce Willis Diagnosed With 'the Cruelest Disease You've Never Heard Of' Matt Vespa
No to Nikki Harris Kurt Schlichter
Biden Rejects Ohio's Request for Federal Aid After Train Disaster in East Palestine Matt Vespa
Here's What the President's Doctor Had to Say About Biden's Health Spencer Brown
J.D. Vance Went to East Palestine. Here's What He Found in Local Creek. Leah Barkoukis
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Here's What Caused Another Major Blow Up on the Set of CNN This Morning Matt Vespa