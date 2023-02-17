Why John Fetterman Is Back in the Hospital

A week after John Fetterman was hospitalized for lightheadedness, the Democrat senator checked himself into Walter Reed Medical Center to receive treatment for clinical depression.

“While John has experienced depression off and on throughout his life, it only became severe in recent weeks,” Adam Jentleson, his chief of staff, said in a statement.

Fetterman made the decision after being evaluated by the Attending Physician of the United States Congress, Dr. Brian Monahan.

Serious questions were raised during the campaign about Fetterman’s fitness for office after he suffered a stroke in May that nearly killed him. He continues to deal with auditory processing issues, which was evident on the campaign trail, and special accommodations have been set up for him in the Senate to address the problem.

The Senate and his colleagues in Washington have been trying to adjust with him: The sergeant-at-arms has arranged for live audio-to-text transcription for Mr. Fetterman’s committees and installed a monitor at his desk so he can follow proceedings with closed captioning. His Democratic colleagues in the Senate have been growing accustomed to communicating with him through a tablet that transcribes their words, technology he needs because he suffers from auditory processing issues associated with his stroke. (NYT)

Fetterman's wife, Gisele, said she was concerned about her husband and asked for “compassion" and "privacy."

“After what he’s been through in the past year, there’s probably no one who wanted to talk about his own health less than John,” his wife, Gisele, told supporters in an email. “It’s not easy for anyone to be open about mental health challenges. But I am so proud of him for asking for help and taking steps to get the care he needs.”

Lawmakers were quick to express their support for Fetterman.

