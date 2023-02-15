Damar Hamlin's Response to the Reason for His Cardiac Arrest Is Going Viral

In his first on-camera interview since collapsing on the field during a game with the Cincinnati Bengals last month, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin opened up about the sudden cardiac arrest he experienced and how healthcare professionals saved him afterwards. But the clip is going viral for a different reason.

After a long silence, Hamlin refused to say what reason doctors gave him for why, as a healthy and fit athlete, he collapsed to begin with.

“You’re 24, peak physical condition, could run circles around me right now. How did doctors describe what happened to you?” asked Good Morning America host Michael Strahan, a former NFL player.

After pausing for 12 seconds, Hamlin eventually told Strahan, “That’s something I want to stay away from.”

Damar’s silence says a thousand words. Wow! Anyone else wondering if there is a contract that keeps him from answering the most basic question of all? https://t.co/xtnKSA8Bjd — Del Bigtree (@delbigtree) February 14, 2023

Damar Hamlin says that he wants to “stay away from” answering questions about what happened to him on the field since he was in perfect health.



I think we all know what that means. — CCG BRYSON (@RealBrysonGray) February 14, 2023

What caused Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest? Watch this and draw your own conclusions.



pic.twitter.com/dm7kDOoNXE — Dr Aseem Malhotra (@DrAseemMalhotra) February 15, 2023

Strahan didn't push him on that one, but did ask if there were any signs leading up to the health scare.

"Honestly, no," Hamlin said. "I've always been a healthy, young, fit, energetic human being, so it was is something that we're still processing and I'm still talking through with my doctors to see what everything was."