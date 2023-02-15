Man Creates Monster, Is Eaten By Monster, Is Sad
Tipsheet

Damar Hamlin's Response to the Reason for His Cardiac Arrest Is Going Viral

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  February 15, 2023 7:30 AM
AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel

In his first on-camera interview since collapsing on the field during a game with the Cincinnati Bengals last month, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin opened up about the sudden cardiac arrest he experienced and how healthcare professionals saved him afterwards. But the clip is going viral for a different reason.

After a long silence, Hamlin refused to say what reason doctors gave him for why, as a healthy and fit athlete, he collapsed to begin with.

“You’re 24, peak physical condition, could run circles around me right now. How did doctors describe what happened to you?” asked Good Morning America host Michael Strahan, a former NFL player.

After pausing for 12 seconds, Hamlin eventually told Strahan, “That’s something I want to stay away from.” 

Strahan didn't push him on that one, but did ask if there were any signs leading up to the health scare.

"Honestly, no," Hamlin said. "I've always been a healthy, young, fit, energetic human being, so it was is something that we're still processing and I'm still talking through with my doctors to see what everything was."

Tags: HEALTH CARE FOOTBALL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

