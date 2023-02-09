GOP Rep Details Why She Now Has 'Great Regrets' About Getting the COVID Vaccine

During the House Oversight Committee’s hearing on Twitter’s censorship efforts, Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mace of South Carolina said she regretted taking the COVID vaccine due to the unexplained health problems she experienced after her second dose.

The topic came up when Mace questioned the former Twitter executives about their role in censoring Jay Bhattacharya, a professor of medicine at Stanford who shared an article he wrote on natural immunity. Because of the Twitter files, it’s now known that some of his tweets were flagged as "Trends Blacklist."

“Apparently the views of a Stanford doctor are disinformation to you people,” she said.

“I, along with many Americans, have long-term effects from COVID,” Mace revealed. “Not only was I a long hauler, but I have effects from the vaccine. It wasn’t the first shot, but it was the second shot that I now developed asthma that has never gone away since the second shot. I have tremors in my left hand and I have the occasional heart pain that no doctor can explain and I've had a battery of tests. I find it extremely alarming [that] Twitter’s unfettered censorship spread into medical fields and affected many Americans by suppressing expert opinions from doctors and censoring those who disagree with the CDC.”

She admitted to having “great regrets” about getting the vaccine due to the health problems she fears will never go away.

She then grilled the Twitter executives, asking Vijaya Gadde, former general counsel and head of legal, policy, and trust at Twitter, where she went to medical school. After hearing she did not have medical training, the South Carolina Republican wondered what made her and others at the company believe they had the expertise to be censoring doctors.

“You guys censored Harvard educated doctors, Stanford educated doctors, doctors that are educated in the best places in the world and you silenced those voices."

Didn't go to medical school? No?@Twitter execs went off the rails censoring the voices of highly qualified medical doctors and researches just because their tweets didn’t fit a far-left narrative. https://t.co/UbcOO92mBE — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) February 8, 2023



