Trump Gives a 'Reality Check' on Biden's SOTU Address

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the official GOP response to President Biden’s State of the Union speech, but Donald Trump chimed in with his own video message about the address.

“Here's the real State of the Union,” Trump began. “Over the past two years under Biden, millions and millions of illegal aliens from 160 different countries have stormed across our Southern border. Drug cartels are now raking in billions of dollars from smuggling poison to kill our people and to kill our children. Savage killers, rapists and violent criminals are being released from jail to continue their crime wave and under Biden the murder rate has reached the highest in the history of our country.”

He then hit Democrats on economic issues.

“Biden and the radical Democrats have wasted trillions of dollars and caused the worst inflation in half a century,” Trump continued. “Real wages are down 21 months in a row. Gas prices have soared and are now going up much higher than even before and the typical American family is paying $2,200 in increased energy and food costs each year.”

Trump argued that President Biden has “weaponized” the DOJ by “persecuting his political opponents,” noting that he, too, has been “a victim of it.”

“His administration is waging war on free speech,” Trump added. “They're trying to indoctrinate and mutilate our children. He's leading us to the brink of World War III. And on top of all of that, he's the most corrupt president in American history, and it's not even close.”

Trump closed with some “good news”—vowing to reverse course on every “disaster” of Biden’s making.

“I am running for President to end the destruction of our country and to complete the unfinished business of Making America Great Again,” he said. “We will make our country better than ever before, and we will always put America First.”

