Biden Is Beijing’s Balloon Bestest Buddy
GOP Rep Floated Another Theory About the Chinese Spy Balloon
Mike Pompeo Versus Libertarians
A President Nobody Wants to Run Prepares Reelection Bid
COVID Response: ‘Despicable Acts of Betrayal’
GOP Rep Calls Romney’s Comments to Santos on House Floor ‘the Rudest I’ve...
Biden Raises Eyebrows for Going Off Script to Make This Comment About China's...
Omar Not Just Antisemitic, But Also Anti-American
Dems Attack Suburban Homeowners
Deep State’s Hot Air Shot Down
Satan Is So Hot Right Now
Examine Michael Rubin’s Motives
What Good Was John Kerry?
Satan Is Beginning to Show His Hand More Clearly
Tipsheet

Trump Gives a 'Reality Check' on Biden's SOTU Address

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  February 08, 2023 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the official GOP response to President Biden’s State of the Union speech, but Donald Trump chimed in with his own video message about the address.

“Here's the real State of the Union,” Trump began. “Over the past two years under Biden, millions and millions of illegal aliens from 160 different countries have stormed across our Southern border. Drug cartels are now raking in billions of dollars from smuggling poison to kill our people and to kill our children. Savage killers, rapists and violent criminals are being released from jail to continue their crime wave and under Biden the murder rate has reached the highest in the history of our country.”

He then hit Democrats on economic issues. 

“Biden and the radical Democrats have wasted trillions of dollars and caused the worst inflation in half a century,” Trump continued. “Real wages are down 21 months in a row. Gas prices have soared and are now going up much higher than even before and the typical American family is paying $2,200 in increased energy and food costs each year.”

Trump argued that President Biden has “weaponized” the DOJ by “persecuting his political opponents,” noting that he, too, has been “a victim of it.” 

“His administration is waging war on free speech,” Trump added. “They're trying to indoctrinate and mutilate our children. He's leading us to the brink of World War III. And on top of all of that, he's the most corrupt president in American history, and it's not even close.”

 Trump closed with some “good news”—vowing to reverse course on every “disaster” of Biden’s making. 

“I am running for President to end the destruction of our country and to complete the unfinished business of Making America Great Again,” he said. “We will make our country better than ever before, and we will always put America First.”


Tags: DONALD TRUMP STATE OF THE UNION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Crazy' and 'Wrong': Sarah Huckabee Sanders Destroys Biden Narrative in SOTU Response Spencer Brown
Biden Raises Eyebrows for Going Off Script to Make This Comment About China's President Leah Barkoukis
GOP Rep Calls Romney’s Comments to Santos on House Floor ‘the Rudest I’ve Ever Seen’ Leah Barkoukis
Marjorie Taylor Greene Hurls One Word at Biden That Will Surely Infuriate Liberals Matt Vespa
GOP Rep Floated Another Theory About the Chinese Spy Balloon Matt Vespa
Mike Pompeo Versus Libertarians John Stossel
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
'Crazy' and 'Wrong': Sarah Huckabee Sanders Destroys Biden Narrative in SOTU Response Spencer Brown