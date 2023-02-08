Biden Is Beijing’s Balloon Bestest Buddy
Tipsheet

Biden Raises Eyebrows for Going Off Script to Make This Comment About China's President

Leah Barkoukis
February 08, 2023
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

President Biden’s State of the Union address was full of bizarre moments, but one that stood out to lawmakers and viewers alike was when the commander in chief went off script to shout about Chinese President Xi Jinping. 

“Name me a world leader who would change places with Xi Jinping!” Biden yelled amid a portion of his speech about how democracies have become stronger, while autocracies have gotten weaker. “Name me one! Name me one!" 

That comment was not included in a draft of the president’s speech released by the White House earlier on Tuesday. 

Sen. Marco Rubio said it was just one of the “bizarre” lines in his speech. 

“There was a lot of bizarre lines tonight,” he said on Fox News. “One of them had to do with China, where he said, 'Name me one world leader,' he actually screamed into the camera, 'Name me one world leader that would trade places with President Xi. Basically any dictator on the planet would love to be president for life of the second-largest economy in the world and a rapidly growing military that can fly balloons over the continental United States and have nothing happen to them. And that joins a list of a lot of bizarre things tonight.” 

He wasn’t alone in that assessment. 

Biden briefly addressed the spy balloon saga, saying if Beijing "threatens our sovereignty, we will act to protect our country. And we did." 

The spy balloon freely traversed the country for days before getting shot down by the U.S. military off the East Coast. 

