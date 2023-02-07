Will McCarthy Rip Up Biden's State of the Union Speech Tonight?
Sam Smith's Demonic Grammys Performance Was Bad, But Critics Say What Came Next Was 'Horrifying'

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  February 07, 2023 10:00 AM
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Grammy Award winner Sam Smith’s devil-worshipping performance was jarring enough, but viewers argued what came next was even more “horrifying.” 

Immediately after Smith and biological male Kim Petras wrapped up their “Unholy” performance, the 65th Grammy Awards cut to a sponsorship ad…for Pfizer. 

Fox News's Tucker Carlson weighed in on the performance and the Pfizer sponsorship ad, pointing out that it came from the artist whose latest music video featured him wearing nipple pasties and getting urinated on. 

"Sponsored by Pfizer! A little devil worship. So let’s say you’re a modern American who doesn’t believe in the supernatural at all," he said. "You reject the ideas that have formed the basis of every society in all human history, you think it’s bunk, good and evil doesn’t exist in the absolute sense. Even if you believe that, as some Americans do, is it really a good idea to mimic devil worship, because what if it is true? Probably not going to end well, right? No one is asking those questions. Sam Smith, the performer there, has gotten rich doing it. His latest music video shows him wearing nipple pasties and being urinated on in a men’s room. Yeah, they stormed Omaha Beach for that. Trans ideology plus Satanism, popular entertainment."

Asked about the controversy, a Pfizer spokesperson told Newsweek, "We sponsored the overall Grammy's event, not any particular performance. Beyond that, we don't comment on our efforts to raise awareness." 

