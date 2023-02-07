Sam Smith's Demonic Grammys Performance Was Bad, But Critics Say What Came Next Was 'Horrifying'

Grammy Award winner Sam Smith’s devil-worshipping performance was jarring enough, but viewers argued what came next was even more “horrifying.”

Immediately after Smith and biological male Kim Petras wrapped up their “Unholy” performance, the 65th Grammy Awards cut to a sponsorship ad…for Pfizer.

The most horrifying thing about that satanic Grammy’s performance is that it was sponsored by Pfizer. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 7, 2023

Just in case you’re wondering why ‘sponsored by Pfizer’ is trending worldwide.



They’re not even hiding it anymore.pic.twitter.com/VIUjdSQ7XO — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) February 7, 2023

Sam Smith has a SATANIC Grammys performance & it’s sponsored by Pfizer



You can’t make this stuff up pic.twitter.com/AG9a0uZWJe — E (@ElijahSchaffer) February 6, 2023

Fox News's Tucker Carlson weighed in on the performance and the Pfizer sponsorship ad, pointing out that it came from the artist whose latest music video featured him wearing nipple pasties and getting urinated on.

"Sponsored by Pfizer! A little devil worship. So let’s say you’re a modern American who doesn’t believe in the supernatural at all," he said. "You reject the ideas that have formed the basis of every society in all human history, you think it’s bunk, good and evil doesn’t exist in the absolute sense. Even if you believe that, as some Americans do, is it really a good idea to mimic devil worship, because what if it is true? Probably not going to end well, right? No one is asking those questions. Sam Smith, the performer there, has gotten rich doing it. His latest music video shows him wearing nipple pasties and being urinated on in a men’s room. Yeah, they stormed Omaha Beach for that. Trans ideology plus Satanism, popular entertainment."

.@TuckerCarlson Some sad, tired devil worship sponsored by Pfizer 😡 pic.twitter.com/tZIrdpcgAx — 🦅 Eagle Wings 🦅 (@CRRJA5) February 7, 2023

Tucker Carlson: “Tonight’s transgender Satanism brought to you by Pfizer. Inject their products into your body.”



😂💀



pic.twitter.com/Pug1EFHM4F — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 7, 2023

Asked about the controversy, a Pfizer spokesperson told Newsweek, "We sponsored the overall Grammy's event, not any particular performance. Beyond that, we don't comment on our efforts to raise awareness."