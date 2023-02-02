Is Haley's Expected Presidential Run 'Doomed' Because of This Video?

Oh, So That's Why Catholic Students Got Kicked Out of the Smithsonian
Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  February 02, 2023 9:15 AM
Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is reportedly set to announce her presidential run on Feb. 15, pitting her against Donald Trump in the 2024 race. But according to Newsmax host Greg Kelly, her candidacy is “doomed” because of comments she made in 2021.

“This is Nikki Haley and she thinks she can be president,” he said, blasting “career politicians.”

“They really stand for nothing because I do remember – and I’m gonna show you right now – Nikki Haley saying that she would never do what she’s going to do.”

He aired a clip from April of 2021 when a reporter asked if she’d jump in the race if Trump runs.

“If he runs again in 2024, will you support him?” the reporter wondered.

“Yes,” Haley said. 

“If he decides that he’s going to run would that preclude any sort of run that you would possibly make yourself?” the reporter followed up.

“I would not run if President Trump ran,” she responded. 

Kelly argued that clip “doomed” her candidacy. 

“How about that?” Kelly said. “She’s doomed. Her candidacy is doomed right here. This clip. She can’t be a candidate for president.”

According to the Post and Courier, Haley's "special announcement" about her presidential run, which was confirmed by a "member of Haley's inner circle," will happen at The Shed at the Charleston Visitor Center. 


