SJW Democrat Shows Hypocrisy Over Objection to Affordable Housing Development Near Mansion

Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry and his wife, Ayesha, are objecting to the development of multi-family housing next to their $30 million California mansion.

The couple, which the New York Post points out is “routinely vocal on matters of social justice,” wrote officials in Atherton, the most affluent community in the country, about their concerns.

“We hesitate to add to the ‘not in our backyard’ (literally) rhetoric, but we wanted to send a note before today’s meeting,” they said last month. “Safety and privacy for us and our kids continues to be our top priority and one of the biggest reasons we chose to live in Atherton.”

Home to tech moguls, athletes and international business titans, Atherton officials will reluctantly submit a plan to the state this week outlining their efforts to increase housing density. The parcel in question — which abuts the Curry residence — is set to be rezoned in order to accommodate several multi-family units sought by the owner. “With the density being proposed for 23 Oakwood, there are major concerns in terms of both privacy and safety with three-story townhomes looming directly behind us,” their email read. The couple noted that the development would not add to low-income housing to the area, only increase density. (NY Post)

If the plan moves forward, the Currys want the town to build “considerably taller fencing and landscaping to block sight lines onto our family’s property.”

Steph Curry moves to block low-income housing near his $30 million mansion.



Libs love pretending to care about the poor but the second it inconveniences them, they spit in their face. Shameful. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 31, 2023

Joe Biden supporter Steph Curry says his family, which lives in a $30 million mansion, can’t live by townhouses because they won’t be safe. Are people in townhouses dangerous? The hypocrisy here from a purported social justice warrior is massive: pic.twitter.com/aWBlbdBgyb — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 1, 2023

Martha’s Vinyard doesn’t want illegals living where they live.



Steph Curry doesn’t want poor people living where he lives.



How are we Republicans the party of racism and elitism? — James Bradley (@JamesBradleyCA) January 31, 2023

Golden State Warriors' @StephenCurry30 doesn't want a low income multi family unit built next to his $30M mansion. He wants to "bridge the racial wealth gap", but as long as it doesn't mean impacting him personally:



Anyone else growing tired of these rich elitist hypocrites? pic.twitter.com/NJLxkNomK8 — CannCon (@CannConActual) January 31, 2023



