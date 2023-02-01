The DeSantis Strategy
SJW Democrat Shows Hypocrisy Over Objection to Affordable Housing Development Near Mansion

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  February 01, 2023 8:30 AM

Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry and his wife, Ayesha, are objecting to the development of multi-family housing next to their $30 million California mansion.

The couple, which the New York Post points out is “routinely vocal on matters of social justice,” wrote officials in Atherton, the most affluent community in the country, about their concerns.

“We hesitate to add to the ‘not in our backyard’ (literally) rhetoric, but we wanted to send a note before today’s meeting,” they said last month. “Safety and privacy for us and our kids continues to be our top priority and one of the biggest reasons we chose to live in Atherton.”

Home to tech moguls, athletes and international business titans, Atherton officials will reluctantly submit a plan to the state this week outlining their efforts to increase housing density.

The parcel in question — which abuts the Curry residence — is set to be rezoned in order to accommodate several multi-family units sought by the owner.

“With the density being proposed for 23 Oakwood, there are major concerns in terms of both privacy and safety with three-story townhomes looming directly behind us,” their email read.

The couple noted that the development would not add to low-income housing to the area, only increase density. (NY Post)

If the plan moves forward, the Currys want the town to build “considerably taller fencing and landscaping to block sight lines onto our family’s property.”


