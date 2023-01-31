It Sure Seems Like Tony Romo Almost Said a Racial Slur During AFC...
Ilhan Omar's Biggest Character Issue Rears Its Ugly Head Again
Migrants Protesting Over NYC Transferring Them From Hotel to Shelter
Corporate America Doesn’t Like America At All
Whistleblower Puffery – FBI Director Summons Bureau Jet to D.C. Area Airport to...
Proposed Airline Merger Would Bring More Competition and Lower Fares
West Point Is Still Imposing Travel Restrictions on Unvaccinated Cadets
DOJ Responds to GOP Request for Info on Probe Into Biden's Classified Documents
Welcome to the Back Alley 2.0
Mitch Daniels Is Out, While Jim Banks Continues to Earn Endorsements in Senate...
We Are All First Losers
Fact Check: Democrats Can't Stop Lying About Tax Cuts, Deficits and Debt
America’s Real Domestic Terrorism Threat
Why Preserve the Reconciliation Monument in Arlington Cemetery?
Tipsheet

Pfizer Issues 'Bizarre' Statement After Bombshell Project Veritas Video

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  January 31, 2023 7:30 AM
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File

Pfizer released a statement Friday evening after a bombshell Project Veritas video showed a director claiming the company is conducting “directed evolution” research to study how COVID could be mutated in order to “preemptively develop new vaccines.”

Seeking to “set the record straight,” Pfizer denied conducting either gain of function or directed evolution research in developing the COVID-19 vaccine. The company does say, however, that in some cases, "when a virus does not have any known gain of function mutations, such virus may be engineered to enable the assessment of antiviral activity in cells."

Working with collaborators, we have conducted research where the original SARS-CoV-2 virus has been used to express the spike protein from new variants of concern. This work is undertaken once a new variant of concern has been identified by public health authorities. This research provides a way for us to rapidly assess the ability of an existing vaccine to induce antibodies that neutralize a newly identified variant of concern. We then make this data available through peer reviewed scientific journals and use it as one of the steps to determine whether a vaccine update is required.

In addition, to meet U.S. and global regulatory requirements for our oral treatment, PAXLOVID™, Pfizer undertakes in vitro work (e.g., in a laboratory culture dish) to identify potential resistance mutations to nirmatrelvir, one of PAXLOVID’s two components.  With a naturally evolving virus, it is important to routinely assess the activity of an antiviral.  Most of this work is conducted using computer simulations or mutations of the main protease–a non-infectious part of the virus.  In a limited number of cases when a full virus does not contain any known gain of function mutations, such virus may be engineered to enable the assessment of antiviral activity in cells. In addition, in vitro resistance selection experiments are undertaken in cells incubated with SARS-CoV-2 and nirmatrelvir in our secure Biosafety level 3 (BSL3) laboratory to assess whether the main protease can mutate to yield resistant strains of the virus.  It is important to note that these studies are required by U.S. and global regulators for all antiviral products and are carried out by many companies and academic institutions in the U.S. and around the world.

Fact-based information rooted in sound science is vitally important to overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic and Pfizer remains committed to transparency and helping alleviate the devastating burden of this disease. (Pfizer)

Responding to the "bizarre" statement, Fox News's Tucker Carlson called the admission that regulators require these experiments "big news if true" and wondered which regulators required them. After all, as the Pfizer director explains in the video, there is a revolving door between the company and U.S. regulators, who seek jobs at Pfizer after they leave the government.

He called on Congress to get some answers.


Tags: PFIZER COVID VACCINE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Fact Check: Democrats Can't Stop Lying About Tax Cuts, Deficits and Debt Guy Benson
It Sure Seems Like Tony Romo Almost Said a Racial Slur During AFC Title Game Matt Vespa
New Ethics Complaint Shows Schiff's Problems Don't End With TikTok Video, Committee Assignments Rebecca Downs
LGBTQ+ 'Pride' Is Totalitarian Dennis Prager
Corporate America Doesn’t Like America At All Derek Hunter
Officers With Troubling Backgrounds Hired After Memphis Police Department Lowered Standards Rebecca Downs
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Fact Check: Democrats Can't Stop Lying About Tax Cuts, Deficits and Debt Guy Benson