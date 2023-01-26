What Kind of Research Is Pfizer Conducting? Bombshell Project Veritas Video Raises Serious Questions.

Pfizer is allegedly “exploring” ways to mutate COVID to get a head start on developing new vaccines, a director at the pharma company told an undercover Project Veritas journalist in a bombshell video released Wednesday.

“One of the things we're exploring is like, why don't we just mutate it [COVID] ourselves so we could create -- preemptively develop new vaccines, right?” says Jordon Trishton Walker, Director of Research and Development, Strategic Operations - mRNA Scientific Planner at Pfizer. “So, we have to do that. If we're gonna do that though, there's a risk of like, as you could imagine -- no one wants to be having a pharma company mutating f**king viruses.”

He explains later in the video that it was a "thought that came up in a meeting."

Walker, who implores the PV journalist to keep his remarks private, goes on to explain how that could be accomplished.

“The way it [the experiment] would work is that we put the virus in monkeys, and we successively cause them to keep infecting each other, and we collect serial samples from them,” he said, emphasizing how careful they must be not to create “something that just goes everywhere. Which, I suspect, is the way that the virus started in Wuhan, to be honest. It makes no sense that this virus popped out of nowhere. It’s bullsh*t.”

The undercover journalist points out that it sounds like "gain-of-function" research.

"I don’t know, it’s a little bit different. I think it’s different. It’s like, this, it’s definitely not gain-of-function,” he replied. “Directed evolution is very different.”

Walker acknowledges gain-of-function research is not supposed to be done, but he says Pfizer has ongoing research for “these selected structure mutations to try to see if we can make them more potent.”

He suspected the research is "exploratory" at the moment “because you obviously don’t want to advertise that you are figuring out future mutations.”

Walker also explains the mutual interests phama companies and government officials have.

"It is a revolving door for all," he said, noting that "it’s pretty good for the industry but bad for everyone else in America."

Asked to clarify, Walker says: "Because if the regulators, who review our drugs, you know that once they stop being a regulator they want to go work for the company, they are not going to be as harsh on the company where they’re getting their job."

He also admits "COVID will probably be a cash cow for us for awhile going forward."

BREAKING: @Pfizer Exploring "Mutating" COVID-19 Virus For New Vaccines



"Don't tell anyone this...There is a risk...have to be very controlled to make sure this virus you mutate doesn't create something...the way that the virus started in Wuhan, to be honest."#DirectedEvolution pic.twitter.com/xaRvlD5qTo — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) January 26, 2023

Absolutely massive story from Project Veritas! They got Pfizer’s Director of Research & Development in Strategic Operations and mRNA Scientific Planning on tape admitting that Pfizer is working on mutating COVID themselves to create new "cash cow" vaccines.pic.twitter.com/lcOoEHrvaK — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 26, 2023

Project Veritas has broken Pfizer's Gain-of-Function Research Program Wide Open.

Pfizer's research is dangerous, immoral and must be shut down now.



Substack at RWMaloneMD

Please share with all whose minds are open https://t.co/RrtmWAEfVo — Robert W Malone, MD (@RWMaloneMD) January 26, 2023

Addressing questions about Walker, given his lack of an online presence, Project Veritas' James O'Keefe said his group has verified his role at the company.

We’ve obtained internal Pfizer docs verifying Jordan Walker as Pfizer Director, Research & Development Strategic Operations



Graduated Yale 2013



Doctor Med at U of Texas Southwestern medical school.



His supervisor reports to Mikael Dolsten who reports to Albert Bourla, CEO pic.twitter.com/7t0tAzHUo6 — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 26, 2023



